The Stunning Style Transformation Of Princess Eugenie
Millions of individuals grow up with dreams of dressing like a princess and flaunting gorgeous jewels and romantic frills at important events before the adoring eyes of the public. However, a real royal dress code comes with many strict rules and regulations, and navigating those traditional restrictions while succeeding to show one's own style and character takes talent. Princess Eugenie of York is an underrated royal who has figured out how to make modesty and elegance work for her fabulously. Her enchanting blend of sophistication, comfort, and whimsy makes her fashion sense stand out against others of similar rank. Still, Princess Eugenie's fashion choices don't remain safely within the prim and proper bounds of formal and professional wear.
She isn't afraid to share the less than glamorous pieces in her closet via social media, and she allows her followers heartwarming glimpses of her more casual sides — the activist who has enacted positive change through her position as a royal, the loving wife and mother, the adventurer, the warmhearted sister and daughter. She shares moments of tender motherhood when she's clad in T-shirts and leggings alongside fun-loving snaps of her nature-centered travels or buried in wind-breaking coats and snug beanies. Princess Eugenie's style is as diverse as her pursuits, a faithful representation of the flexibility of fashion in real life.
Princess Eugenie's childhood wardrobe was meant for play
Many photos of royal children feature perfectly styled, immaculately polished, and prim outfits. Think of the clothes worn by the Prince and Princess of Wales' children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Princess Eugenie, however, boasted a plethora of childhood outfits that were meant for comfort, mobility, and self-expression.
In honor of her controversial father Prince Andrew's birthday, Princess Eugenie posted a childhood photo to Instagram of him teaching her to ride a pony at a young age. She is pictured beaming up at her father as she sports a Disney princess sweater and fun, flower-print pants. Another shows her as a young child sporting a denim jacket, T-shirt, sunglasses, and a frilly pink bow.
These candid photos indicate that her childhood was spent doing what most kids do: running around, having fun, and getting dirty.
She often coordinated outfits with her sister growing up
In iconic fashion, Princess Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, often wore matching outfits coordinated by their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, before her relationship with the royal family began to shift. This has resulted in multiple adorable photo opportunities throughout the years.
Princess Eugenie humorously shares these photos via Instagram and captions them with warm, sisterly messages. One shows Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wearing matching white T-shirts, gingham wrap skorts, and yellow sneakers. It evokes a heartwarming, nostalgic feeling that many siblings can relate to. And there are many more where that came from.
Another photo features the sisters in their preteen years wearing suits of similar cuts and material (though Princess Eugenie's was lime green and her sister's was lilac). They match their outfits down to their tiny handbags, headbands, and low-heeled, neutral-toned shoes.
Princess Eugenie's engagement ring reflects her character
Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, proposed to her in a unique way, with a unique gem, and for a romantically unique reason. Firstly, Brooksbank asked Princess Eugenie to marry him while the couple was visiting Nicaragua, but he didn't have a completed ring on hand. He had found a ring with a large padparadscha sapphire, which is a pinkish orange stone that appears to display different colors depending on the light.
Brooksbank explained his reasoning for choosing it in a video interview with BBC, saying, "Why I loved it so much is because it changes color from every different angle that you look at it, which is what we think — what I think — of Eugenie. That she changes color and is just so amazing, and we thought that was an amazing sign."
She stunned in her engagement photos
Though Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, got engaged in Nicaragua, they decided to take their engagement announcement photos at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. They were sharply dressed for their photo shoot, especially Princess Eugenie, who wore a black fit-and-flare dress with cap sleeves, a high neckline, and a red and blue floral pattern, which the couple's regal and ornate surroundings only complemented. She completed the look with sleek black pumps, carefully curled hair, flawless makeup, and her dazzling padparadscha sapphire and diamond engagement ring. The princess opted to omit any other obvious jewelry for the occasion and let her ring take center stage.
Princess Eugenie's wedding attire featured a stunning heirloom
There's no better occasion to bring out the family jewels than a royal wedding. Princess Eugenie absolutely dazzled in her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara on her wedding day.
The original owner of the tiara was Dame Margaret Greville, a friend of the royal family. When Dame Greville died in 1942, she left it to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who subsequently left the piece to her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, after her passing 60 years later.
The tiara was created in 1919 by a French jeweler who was inspired by the style of the Russian royal court. It features a massively impressive 93.7 carat emerald at its center as well as 12 smaller emeralds each haloed by diamonds. The tiara's setting is made of platinum, and the piece's estimated value is $12.2 million.
Her choice of wedding dress paid homage to her childhood battle with scoliosis
At the age of 12, Princess Eugenie was diagnosed with scoliosis and had to undergo corrective surgery. This left a permanent scar on her upper back. Instead of feeling ashamed of it, she embraced it, even when teaming up with designer Peter Pilotto to design her wedding dress.
The gorgeous gown featured a modest, V-shaped neckline and a collar that folded over her shoulders. The V of the neckline also dipped down in the back, allowing Princess Eugenie to display her scar proudly. CNN reported that Eugenie shared her intent behind embracing her scar on her wedding day when she said in an interview with ITV, "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars, and I think it's really special to stand up for that[.]"
Princess Eugenie favors muted professional attire when participating in nonprofit work
When taking part in nonprofit work with organizations such as the Anti-Slavery Collective, Goals House, Horatio's Garden, and The Black Mermaid Foundation, Princess Eugenie tends toward darker, muted, and more traditionally professional colors and garments. She does this to keep the attention on the charitable causes and their missions instead of distracting from them with her clothing.
While attending an event for Horatio's Garden in March 2023, Princess Eugenie opted for a simple, knee-length, black knit dress topped with a black and white houndstooth coat, opaque black tights, and sensible black leather boots, perfect for viewing the landscaping in the still chilly weather. After the event, she shared an Instagram post with information about Horatio's Garden's mission to provide beautiful places for hospital patients to connect with nature during their healing processes.
She knows how to rock bright colors
Though she leans toward darker and subdued garments when engaging in her nonprofit work, Princess Eugenie is no stranger to eye-catching and bright colors when the occasion is right.
While attending Vogue World: London in September of 2023, Princess Eugenie turned heads in her showstopping teal satin gown. Designed by Fendi, the gown featured a high neckline with a draped bodice and flowed seamlessly into elbow-length sleeves. The loose-fitting upper third of the dress collected into a flatteringly pleated midsection and a straight, full-length skirt. The ocean-like teal color of the gown complemented her dark brown, slicked hair and made her eyes pop. She completed the look with a pinkish/mauve lip and glitzy earrings.
Princess Eugenie loves comfort as much as the next mom
As the proud mom of her two boys, August and Earnest, Princess Eugenie understands the importance of comfort and mobility when it comes to keeping up with young children, and she isn't afraid to be seen in casual outfits.
In June 2021, she shared a post on Instagram for World Environment Day, which included a photo of herself in black, mesh-paneled athletic leggings, sneakers, and an overcoat with a baby carrier strapped to her chest, complete with a very cozy-looking August inside.
On Valentine's Day of the following year, Princess Eugenie shared another endearingly casual Instagram post of her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and herself under a canopy of branches filled with flowers. The comfy princess sported a black graphic T-shirt with a cartoon koala, a gray sweater tied around her waist, navy blue joggers, and white Converse sneakers.
She often rocks a flowy floral dress
One of Princess Eugenie's wardrobe staples is a midi-length floral dress. Not only are these garments full of flowy, feminine charm, but they are also incredibly functional and practical for multiple occasions.
She can be seen pairing them with simple white sneakers like she did when she visited the Forest for Change at the Somerset House in June 2021 and Elephant Family at Green Park that same month. She wore a shorter, knee-length version of this favored style when she visited the United Nations' second Ocean Conference in July 2022.
Princess Eugenie knows how to dress for adventure
Princess Eugenie does not fool around with fussy outfits when she travels or spends time outdoors. She opts for functional pieces that will do the job and keep her moving in comfort.
In an Instagram post honoring her husband, Jack Brooksbank on his birthday in May 2023, Princess Eugenie included photos of the pair enjoying a scenic boat ride surrounded by beautiful cliffs and rock formations. In the photos, she is wearing a simple white T-shirt and olive shorts, completing her outfit with a shady hat and sunglasses.
Princess Eugenie occasionally brightens up her outfit choices
Though Princess Eugenie is often seen in darker colors, she is known to bring out lighter tones in warmer months.
Princess Eugenie took to Instagram in June 2022 to honor Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, a momentous celebration marking the 70th year of her reign. The princess, accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank and young son August, was dressed in a delicate baby blue lace and chiffon dress, a perfect choice for the occasion.
The following year, she shared another bright and airy Instagram post of the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St. Giles in May of 2023, for which she donned a beautiful white ankle-length dress with black piping and puffy sleeves.
She puts sustainability first when it comes to her fashion choices
As a testament to her commitment to supporting environmentally conscious change, Princess Eugenie visited the home of the U.S. Ambassador to the U.K., Jane Hartley, to discuss sustainability in the fashion industry alongside designer Gabriela Hearst and British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush.
For the occasion, Princess Eugenie wore a light gray, ankle-length knit dress by Hearst that was both elegant and fitting for the event. According to an article published by Tatler, the dress was made of a luxurious cashmere and silk blend. Princess Eugene completed the outfit with beige suede pumps, small gold hoop earrings, and simple, skin-forward makeup.
Princess Eugenie has stunned in all-black
Princess Eugenie has proved she can pull off all-black ensembles in both formal and professional settings.
In late November 2023, Princess Eugenie attended the first Anti-Slavery Collective Winter Gala in a breathtaking black gown created by Peter Pilotto, the same designer who made her wedding dress in 2018. The gown was made of flawless black satin and featured a rounded neckline, billowy lantern sleeves, and a thigh-high slit in the skirt that was accentuated with a line of gold ornaments.
At a less glamorous but equally important event for the same organization a few years prior, the princess served as a moderator for a panel addressing modern slavery. In her Instagram post recapturing moments from the event, Princess Eugenie can be seen wearing a well-put-together ensemble, including skinny-fit black trousers, a black blouse, and a sleek black blazer.
She has an incredible coat collection
Given the U.K.'s chilly autumn, winter, and early springtime climate, it's not surprising that Princess Eugene has a lovely collection of fashionable coats. From airy neutrals to dark, solid tones to sophisticated patterns, the princess appears to have the perfect outerwear for any occasion.
Some notable additions to her collection include the black, full-length Malene Birger coat she wore for Christmas Day service in 2023, the sophisticated yet lightweight cream-colored coat she donned on Easter Sunday that same year, and the fashion-forward tan plaid and houndstooth patterned coat she sported at a carol service in December 2022.
Princess Eugenie loves a good headband
Princess Eugenie understands that accessories can be just as necessary as a person's clothes and shouldn't be overlooked. Her simple yet effective headpieces succeed in elevating otherwise simplistic ensembles without being too distracting or juvenile.
In her social media introduction of her older son, August, which she posted on Instagram, Princess Eugenie added a yellow, crushed velvet headband to her outfit for a pop of color. In a 2022 Instagram post honoring her sister, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie included of a photo of her and her sister wherein she is wearing an off-white headband with subtle, textured piping of the same color.
There are other headbands featured on her Instagram profile, including one she wore in a sweet post celebrating her own birthday.
She does hats like a royal
Plenty of joyful occasions in the British social scene necessitate the addition of a glamorous hat, such as King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation, as well as occasions of mourning, such as the funeral services of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Eugenie has rocked pillboxes and funky fascinators alike, depending on the dress code. However, she isn't afraid to share the occasional photo of herself wearing a cozy beanie.
A 2020 Instagram post shows Jack Brooksbank and herself posing together 10 years prior — the year they met, as she notes in the caption. The photo features Princess Eugenie wearing an exciting, feathery, fuchsia spiral fascinator that matches her vibrant blouse. She later shared multiple posts of herself wearing a basic gray knit beanie for when she's outdoors braving snowy weather. We love a lady who can do both.