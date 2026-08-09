Bindi Irwin's Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Grace Highlight Their Close Bond
Motherhood looks good on Bindi Irwin! The wildlife conservationist — and daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin — welcomed her daughter, Grace Warrior, in March 2021 with husband Chandler Powell. Grace has already been on so many adventures, met incredible wildlife, and traveled the world with her mom by her side. Their bond is unbreakable — and so sweet to witness in special moments shared online.
Bindi, who has had her own stunning transformation over time, revealed one of her favorite pastimes with Grace. Every day I ask Grace what her favourite part of the day was and to tell me something she's grateful for," Bindi wrote on Instagram in June 2025, revealing that Grace answered, "Being with you" and "Dancing with you" that day. "I'm holding onto these moments for the rest of my existence," Bindi added. It just goes to show the biggest moments are the simplest, which is part of the reason Bindi lives an incredibly normal life.
From teaching her daughter about animal conservation — Grace is already a true Wildlife Warrior! — to enjoying the little (and big) things in life, Bindi always has the best time with Grace.
Bindi likes being silly with daughter Grace
You can always catch Bindi Irwin having fun and acting silly with her daughter, Grace. In a May 2026 Instagram post, Bindi smiled in the mouth of a crocodile statue at Australia Zoo, pretending she was caught in its impressive jaws. Grace meant business as she stood on top of the croc's head, looking down at her mom with her hands on her hips. "You guys are the cutest," one fan wrote, along with a teary-smile emoji and a crocodile emoji.
Grace is becoming a little conservationist like her mom
Bindi Irwin loves spreading the message of wildlife conservation with the world — but, especially her daughter Grace. She called teaching Grace about conservation work "one of the best parts of my entire existence" in a February 2026 post on Instagram, featuring a photo of Grace laughing next to her parents, Bindi and Chandler Powell, as they hold turtles about to be released back in the wild. "She is such a kind and beautiful soul who feels everything with her whole heart," Bindi added about her daughter.
Bindi and Grace danced through the streets in pretty pink dresses
Bindi Irwin and her daughter, Grace, looked gorgeous as they danced through the streets of Los Angeles together ahead of Robert Irwin's performance on "Dancing With the Stars" back in September 2025. Bindi uploaded several photos of the sweet moment on Instagram, where she held hands with her daughter and twirled her around. "Oh my goodness you guys look like princesses," one person commented on the post, and we couldn't agree more.
Bindi brought Grace on a crocodile research trip
It's never too early to start your kids learning about crocodile research! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell brought their daughter Grace to their annual research trip at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in August 2025, where she looked adorable on a boat with her little otter bucket hat. "The best part? Watching our beautiful daughter flourish," Bindi captioned the post on Instagram. "Outside, running around and exploring will always be her happy place, and that makes MY heart so happy."
Bindi took her princess daughter to Disney World
Grace was dressed as a mini Cinderella on a family vacation to Disney World, where she posed in front of Cinderella's castle with her parents, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell. In the June 2025 photo on Instagram, captioned in part, "I love you' will never be enough for my family." Aww! Other photos in the carousel included Grace hugging Princess Tiana, riding the Dumbo ride, and enjoying other moments with her family.
Bindi and Grace hugged kangaroos together
Some people hug their pet dogs or cats, but when you live in Australia Zoo like Grace, you have many more animal snuggle options. Bindi shared pictures of her daughter cuddling up to a real-life kangaroo on Instagram in January 2025, while she proudly looked on. Grace was so sweet and gentle while she was hugging the animal, which was the perfect size for her. "A little collection of #kangaroo moments," Bindi captioned the post, adding, "These afternoons are magical."
Bindi twinned with her newborn baby in khaki
Bindi Irwin wasted no time twinning with daughter Grace. In this throwback photo, Bindi rested her head against a newborn Grace, who was matching her mom in khaki. Their noses were touching as they both closed their eyes and simply enjoyed each other.
"I know you are destined for wonderful things in this world with your kind and beautiful heart," Bindi wrote in the caption on Instagram. "Walking alongside you on your life journey, watching as you as you grow in this world, that is and will be the greatest honour of my life."
Bindi said being Grace's mom is 'the best'
Bindi wrote a heartfelt letter to her daughter Grace after a sweet winter-weather trip to the beach. In a January 2024 photo on Instagram, Bindi crouched on the wet sand to hug her daughter, who looked adorable in a pink pants and a butterfly-print coat. "Grace Warrior, If one day you come across this post – I want you to know that being your mama is the BEST," Bindi captioned the post. "And I love you with all my heart, forever." Aww!
Bindi carried Grace on a hiking trip
Bindi Irwin has an adventurous spirit, and it's clear that her daughter, Grace, does too. In an October 2021 Instagram post, Bindi stood in front of a pretty pond and rocky surroundings, dressed in a black shirt, a plaid button-down, and jeans. She hugged her toddler daughter, who was wearing a cute pink sweater and tall white socks with a large blue hat.
"Hiking with our beautiful girl is one of the most special things in life," Bindi wrote. "She adores being outside, looking for wildlife with us. Grace Warrior finds magic in everything and I love that."
Bindi and Grace can't stop making each other laugh
Is there anything better than giggling with your toddler? Bindi Irwin experienced pure joy on earth in November 2024, when she shared selfies laughing with her daughter, Grace, on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo sat outside, looking at the camera as they uncontrollably giggled together.
"Laughing at the most random things together," Bindi captioned the post. "One of the best parts of my entire life." How could you not smile and laugh when you see that beautiful little face full of such happiness?