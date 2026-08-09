Bindi Irwin's Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Grace Highlight Their Close Bond

Motherhood looks good on Bindi Irwin! The wildlife conservationist — and daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin — welcomed her daughter, Grace Warrior, in March 2021 with husband Chandler Powell. Grace has already been on so many adventures, met incredible wildlife, and traveled the world with her mom by her side. Their bond is unbreakable — and so sweet to witness in special moments shared online.

Bindi, who has had her own stunning transformation over time, revealed one of her favorite pastimes with Grace. Every day I ask Grace what her favourite part of the day was and to tell me something she's grateful for," Bindi wrote on Instagram in June 2025, revealing that Grace answered, "Being with you" and "Dancing with you" that day. "I'm holding onto these moments for the rest of my existence," Bindi added. It just goes to show the biggest moments are the simplest, which is part of the reason Bindi lives an incredibly normal life.

From teaching her daughter about animal conservation — Grace is already a true Wildlife Warrior! — to enjoying the little (and big) things in life, Bindi always has the best time with Grace.