Bindi Irwin's Adorable Daughter Grace, 5, Shows She's Already A True Wildlife Warrior

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell honored her late father Steve Irwin from the beginning of her pregnancy with the nickname they gave their growing baby. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,'" Bindi told The Bump in February 2021. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."

In fact, "Warrior" is more than a nickname for Grace. In the Instagram announcement of Grace's birth in March 2021, Bindi shared that her daughter's full name is "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell" and that the two middle names, "Warrior" and "Irwin," were a tribute to Steve.

In her interview with The Bump while she was still pregnant, Bindi said she knew her daughter would make her own way and follow the family's mission to make the world better through her "connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo" and the conservation work they do around the world. It's a lot to live up to, but she's right. The video with Zarafa is just the latest example of Grace's friendship with her family's zoo animals. She also recently posed with her parents and a lemur and was included in an extended family portrait featuring an exotic bird and a koala.