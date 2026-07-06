Bindi Irwin's Adorable Daughter Grace, 5, Shows She's Already A True Wildlife Warrior
Bindi Irwin, the daughter of late zookeeper, animal activist, and environmentalist Steve Irwin, is continuing her father's legacy at Australia Zoo, which her family owns. She loves animals, and once revealed that she's only afraid of this one surprisingly small insect. Bindi, who turns 28 in July 2026, married her husband Chandler Powell in a surprise ceremony in March 2020. The couple welcomed their only child, daughter Grace, a year later in March 2021. As she grows up, the little girl is following in her family's footsteps.
Bindi shared a sweet video of Grace (above) feeding a giraffe to Instagram over the weekend of July 4, and it proves Grace, 5, is just as fearless as her mom. She can be seen feeding carrots to the 3-year-old Zarafa in the clip set to Taylor Swift's "Never Grow Up." The first time, Grace feeds Zarafa by hand. But when feeding the animal a second time, she delivers the carrot in an unexpected way — by mouth. Zarafa slowly reaches her neck toward Grace, and sticks out her tongue to receive the carrot safely. A delighted Grace beams and gives a sweet little jump after completing the trick. "Zarafa turned three years old this year, Grace turned five. The utter joy they bring each other is absolutely beautiful," Bindi captioned the video.
Grace is living up to the nickname she's had since before she was born
Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell honored her late father Steve Irwin from the beginning of her pregnancy with the nickname they gave their growing baby. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,'" Bindi told The Bump in February 2021. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."
In fact, "Warrior" is more than a nickname for Grace. In the Instagram announcement of Grace's birth in March 2021, Bindi shared that her daughter's full name is "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell" and that the two middle names, "Warrior" and "Irwin," were a tribute to Steve.
In her interview with The Bump while she was still pregnant, Bindi said she knew her daughter would make her own way and follow the family's mission to make the world better through her "connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo" and the conservation work they do around the world. It's a lot to live up to, but she's right. The video with Zarafa is just the latest example of Grace's friendship with her family's zoo animals. She also recently posed with her parents and a lemur and was included in an extended family portrait featuring an exotic bird and a koala.