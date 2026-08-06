The Worst Project Runway Looks Of All Time

Though "Project Runway" has been on three separate networks since it first debuted in 2004, there's one thing all of the reality show's seasons have in common: they have produced some absolutely stunning designs. However, for every iconic design that will be remembered fondly, there are just as many designs that are iconic for all the wrong reasons.

It stands to reason there would be. After all, the designers on the show typically only get a few days to complete an outfit. Not to mention that many of the designers are working until midnight and then up again at their workstations at the crack of dawn, imagine trying to create a bespoke look using only materials found at the hardware store after only a few hours of sleep. To make things even more difficult, all designs must be totally original and they cannot use any sewing patterns. Heck, that's the start of the untold truth about "Project Runway."

On the series we've seen everything from attempts at avant-garde gone wrong to shower curtain not-so-chic. Let's take a look at the looks that baffled, bored, and even required censoring over the years on the show.