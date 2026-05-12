Cher's Most Iconic '80s Outfits All Had One Thing In Common
When it comes to show-stopping style of the '80s, Cher is top of mind. The singer, actor, and fashion icon is known for her showgirl-style looks and daring outfit choices, as well as creating trends that have been followed by celebrities decades later. Although she has looked fabulous in every decade since she rose to fame in 1965 with her folk-rock group, Sonny & Cher, there was something about her '80s wardrobe that was really special: so many of her most eye-catching outfits featured lots of glitter and shine!
A big part of Cher's iconic '80s look came from working with celebrity designer Bob Mackie. In a January 2022 interview with Vogue, Cher gushed about her long-time designer, whom she met at "The Carol Burnett Show" in 1967. "Bob Mackie was so ahead of everyone, and he had the luxury of me never caring what it was," Cher recalled. "It was never too little, it was never too much bling. I was always thrilled with everything he gave me."
That decade featured her famous and controversial dress at the Oscars, her lavish Cleopatra Halloween costume, and so many more outfits that cemented her as a fashionista. It all proves how much she loves experimenting with clothes. "For me it comes down to a feeling of passion," Cher told CR Fashion Book in a February 2020 interview. "It's almost like a painting or an art piece — you look at [a particular piece of clothing] and you're drawn to it. When I see something beautiful, it's emotional." And when you see some of Cher's best looks from the '80s, it'll make you emotional too.
Cher's glittering version of Cleopatra
Cher's October 31, 1988, Halloween costume is the perfect example of her sparkly fashion from the '80s. At Bob Mackie's Halloween party at Century Paramount, Cher dressed as a lavish version of Cleopatra, complete with a show-stopping glittering snake headpiece, and a sparkling dress with sheer paneling and a diamond-shaped cutout over her stomach. From her eye-catching hair to her costume dripping with embellishments, Cher was shining at this event in an iconic costume.
Cher's sparkly Academy Awards look
Cher was the definition of glamorous at the April 11, 1988, Academy Awards. She wore a two-piece sparkling look with a black fringe top, a black skirt, and sheer panels over her thighs and stomach featuring even more diamond embellishments. Even her hair was accessorized with sparkles, which glinted in the light as she held up her award for best actress for the film "Moonstruck" in a photo from the event. This style icon can do no wrong!
Cher's shiny white outfit
Cher looked chic in a shiny, all-white outfit in a portrait taken in 1981. She paired an off-the-shoulder top, with lacy details around the neckline, with shimmery white pants, white-and-copper boots, and a gold shiny dagger belt fastened around her waist. Her clothes looked incredible with her chandelier earrings and a gold and white band over her forehead. Cher's steely gaze and dramatic face makeup — complete with a dark contour — showed she was serious about fashion that enhanced her glittering aesthetic.
Cher's sheer white Academy Awards look
Once again, Cher proved that sparkle is her color in this photo taken at the 55th Academy Awards on April 11, 1983. Her white, long-sleeve gown featured sheer paneling and delicate white-and-silver beading that was iridescent in the lights of the camera flash. She wore her long hair in an extra-curly style, and her makeup stood out with turquoise and pink eyeshadow. Cher was undeniably angelic in this soft and feminine look, but still looked stunning with her signature shimmer.
Cher's sequined blue look
There is no denying that Cher looked amazing in a sequin blue top, skirt, and matching shawl in a photo reportedly taken in 1982 during a public outing. The details on this look were incredible, with a bra-like top that draped over one shoulder with gold-and-blue sequined tassels hanging over her midriff. These match identical tassels on her low-rise wrap skirt, which partly conceal a slit that goes up to mid-thigh. Her gold eyeshadow completed the look that we are still obsessed with today.
Cher's glittering pose
Cher looked dazzling an orange-and-gold outfit that sparkled for the camera in a picture taken in 1980. The outfit had flesh-colored paneling on part of the bodice, along with matching tights underneath, to better show off the glittering details, including a strappy back and a jagged hem. She posed with one hand on her face and the other on her thigh, looking fierce and confident. This Bob Mackie-designed outfit, which he referred to as the "Dancing Flame" dress on X, was so iconic, variations of it were also worn by RuPaul, Lynda Carter, and Beyoncé.
Cher's black headdress and matching sparkly outfit
In the 2024 documentary "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion," Cher talked about the legendary two-piece outfit she wore to the 1986 Academy Awards, with which she wanted to make a bold statement. "I didn't get nominated for a movie that everyone thought I would actually win for [Mask] — so was dressing that night for a kind of revenge," she said (via BBC). The jaw-dropping look featured a striking black feather headdress, a black diamond top with strappy details over the chest and neck, and a bold sparkly skirt with a spiked hem along the waist, which she paired with a black silk jacket.