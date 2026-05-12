Cher's Most Iconic '80s Outfits All Had One Thing In Common

When it comes to show-stopping style of the '80s, Cher is top of mind. The singer, actor, and fashion icon is known for her showgirl-style looks and daring outfit choices, as well as creating trends that have been followed by celebrities decades later. Although she has looked fabulous in every decade since she rose to fame in 1965 with her folk-rock group, Sonny & Cher, there was something about her '80s wardrobe that was really special: so many of her most eye-catching outfits featured lots of glitter and shine!

A big part of Cher's iconic '80s look came from working with celebrity designer Bob Mackie. In a January 2022 interview with Vogue, Cher gushed about her long-time designer, whom she met at "The Carol Burnett Show" in 1967. "Bob Mackie was so ahead of everyone, and he had the luxury of me never caring what it was," Cher recalled. "It was never too little, it was never too much bling. I was always thrilled with everything he gave me."

That decade featured her famous and controversial dress at the Oscars, her lavish Cleopatra Halloween costume, and so many more outfits that cemented her as a fashionista. It all proves how much she loves experimenting with clothes. "For me it comes down to a feeling of passion," Cher told CR Fashion Book in a February 2020 interview. "It's almost like a painting or an art piece — you look at [a particular piece of clothing] and you're drawn to it. When I see something beautiful, it's emotional." And when you see some of Cher's best looks from the '80s, it'll make you emotional too.