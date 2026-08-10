Quote Of The Day By Viola Davis: 'It's Futile To Ask Why. Instead Ask...'

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Viola Davis is one of the great actors of our time, and she also happens to have quite a lot of good advice. Born in South Carolina in 1965, Davis grew up in Rhode Island, where she fell in love with acting. She graduated from Rhode Island College in 1988 with a degree in theater before attending the Juilliard School of Performing Arts. In 1996, she not only debuted on Broadway but also appeared in small roles on television and cinema for the first time, and she's had increasing success from then on. Davis has since become only the 18th person in the world to earn an EGOT – an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award — plus a second Tony Award, a Golden Globe, and so much more. That's not to say there hasn't been pain along the way, though.

We've all watched Davis' stunning transformation over the course of her long career. Yet, many didn't realize the extent of what she'd endured in her life until she wrote about it. Davis recounted some of the tragic details of her childhood and how she overcame her painful past in her award-winning 2022 memoir "Finding Me." In it, she shared many words of wisdom about how she got to where she is today, and that's why an excerpt from Davis' memoir is today's quote of the day.