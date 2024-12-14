The Most Tragic Details About Viola Davis' Childhood

Viola Davis struggled with poverty as a child, and has described scenarios of actually dumpster diving to find food. While she has acknowledged it was a harsh way to live, she also believed that her experience, much like those of other hungry kids in America, should be shared. But adding to the problem was the fact that her alcoholic father was physically abusive.

Davis appeared on the "Making Space with Hoda Kotb" podcast in 2022 to discuss her book, "Finding Me: A Memoir," which detailed the abuse she witnessed as a child. "I keep remembering these moments of violence that even happened at night in the middle of the street," she recalled. "And not one window opened. No one came out to help."

Davis also said that while she was scared for anyone to find out what was happening, she later wondered how no one knew. The trauma was so bad, that Davis used a technique to deal with what she was going through. That technique happened in the bathroom, where she would try to shut down, and focus on one part of her body. "After a certain amount of time," Davis remarked, "I literally would leave my body and I'd go up to the ceiling, I'd turn around, and I would look at myself." She credited that process for helping her cope with her situation.

