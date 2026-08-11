Robin Williams Loved Pushing Boundaries In This Controversial Movie: 'It's Nasty Fun'

Robin Williams' filmography was no stranger to a flop — four of the biggest box office duds he starred in arrived within five years of each other — but he relished making at least one of them, and said as much during interviews, both at the time and years later. "Death to Smoochy," the 2002 black comedy crime film directed by Danny DeVito, featured Robin Williams in a role far removed from the ones that made him a household name. It sold a paltry $18,247 worth of tickets worldwide across its entire theatrical run. At home, the film managed to scrape just over $8.3 million against a budget of $50 million. And yet, when looking back on "Death to Smoochy" in a 2005 chat with Blackfilm, Williams remarked, "I loved that movie just because it's nasty fun, but I think that's what hit people."

"Death to Smoochy's" impressive cast also included Edward Norton, Catherine Keener, and Jon Stewart, with DeVito himself joining the fun as a crooked talent agent. As Roger Ebert noted in his review, "Those with lesser gifts would have lacked the nerve to make a film so bad, so miscalculated, so lacking any connection with any possible audience." Razzie voters lined Williams up for worst supporting actor, a prize he ultimately lost to Hayden Christensen for "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones."

By every metric, it was a wipeout. But, in an interview with the Arizona Daily Wildcat, conducted on its premiere day, Williams was gleeful about the material. "I laughed my a** off when I read it," he shared. "It was almost like my stand-up [routines] because it was so free form and nasty in its own way." Still, the comedy legend acknowledged that "Death to Smoochy" isn't for everyone, describing it as "nasty funny, kick-a** funny."