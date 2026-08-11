Taylor Swift Looks Different Without Her Signature Dirty Blonde Hair & Red Lip Combo
Taylor Swift's red lips and dirty blond hair are so iconic, she's even written lyrics about them. Naturally, then, the "I Knew It, I Knew You" hitmaker looks totally unrecognizable without them. Taylor Swift has had a beautiful hair transformation since her debut album came out in 2006, with slightly different styles corresponding with each of her legendary eras. This translated to her makeup and fashion sense, too, making it easy to figure out which record the Grammy winner was working on based on pictures. In one photo, from her "Reputation" era, which began in 2016, her hair and makeup are so far removed from her signature combo that it's hard to believe it's even the same person.
In the above shot, which was captured at the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards, on May 10, 2016, Swift looked almost rocker-chic in a strappy, leopard-print dress with blue, green, and black details. She paired it with a '90s-style black choker necklace and earrings. But the most shocking element was that she'd chopped off her formerly long, signature curls into a short bob and dyed her hair platinum blond to boot. Even her makeup was different, with a ton of bronzer and dark brown eyeshadow (no winged liner here!), not to mention soft pink lips instead of red. It was a totally different look for her, but still so stunning.
Taylor Swift also experimented with black and dark red lipstick during this time
The "Shake It Off" hitmaker's makeup is typically flawless, inspiring us to try to recreate Taylor Swift's makeup routine for ourselves. But just like anyone else, sometimes Swift's makeup looks completely miss the mark, like when she went for darker lipstick during her "Reputation" era in 2016, instead of her normal ruby red. In the pics above, the Grammy winner looks completely different outside of her signature beauty routine. At the Met Gala in May, which was themed "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," Swift wore a lipstick so dark it looked almost black, paired again with her platinum blonde bob.
In September, the "cardigan" hitmaker stepped out in New York City with a dark, wine-stained red lipstick that matched her darker vibe for the year. Even though Swift likes to switch things up, she never ditches her signature look for long. "I'll go through different phases with makeup and always try new things," the pop star told People in 2014 (via HuffPost). "Except I never really get too far from red lipstick, do I? I guess I just think my face looks worse without it." She can rock lots of looks, but there's a reason it's her go-to.