Taylor Swift Looks Different Without Her Signature Dirty Blonde Hair & Red Lip Combo

Taylor Swift's red lips and dirty blond hair are so iconic, she's even written lyrics about them. Naturally, then, the "I Knew It, I Knew You" hitmaker looks totally unrecognizable without them. Taylor Swift has had a beautiful hair transformation since her debut album came out in 2006, with slightly different styles corresponding with each of her legendary eras. This translated to her makeup and fashion sense, too, making it easy to figure out which record the Grammy winner was working on based on pictures. In one photo, from her "Reputation" era, which began in 2016, her hair and makeup are so far removed from her signature combo that it's hard to believe it's even the same person.

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In the above shot, which was captured at the 64th Annual BMI Pop Awards, on May 10, 2016, Swift looked almost rocker-chic in a strappy, leopard-print dress with blue, green, and black details. She paired it with a '90s-style black choker necklace and earrings. But the most shocking element was that she'd chopped off her formerly long, signature curls into a short bob and dyed her hair platinum blond to boot. Even her makeup was different, with a ton of bronzer and dark brown eyeshadow (no winged liner here!), not to mention soft pink lips instead of red. It was a totally different look for her, but still so stunning.