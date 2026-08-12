Robert Redford Was Denied A Role In A Classic Film For One Very Surprising Reason

With his deep, blue eyes and dashing good looks, Robert Redford was destined to become a star. Redford started off on stage, making his name on Broadway and appearing on a number of TV shows throughout the early 1960s. He quickly rose up the ranks, earning an Emmy nomination for "The Voice of Charlie Pont" and starring in both the stage and big-screen versions of Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" with the equally stunning Jane Fonda. The movie was a huge success, shooting Redford to stardom and turning him into a sex symbol. But Redford wanted to prove that he was more than just a handsome leading man and turned to his friend, director Mike Nichols, hoping to be cast in his next movie, "The Graduate." But there was just one problem: Nichols couldn't see Redford in the role.

"The Graduate" centers on Benjamin Braddock, an insecure college graduate who doesn't know what he wants to do with his life. Benjamin ends up having an affair with Mrs. Robinson, a friend of his parents, while also dating her daughter. Redford felt that if he played the disaffected youth, it would show people that he was more than just a pretty face. But his pretty face was precisely why Nichols didn't want to cast him.

Talking with Vanity Fair about making "The Graduate," Nichols recalled the conversation he had with Redford about the role. The director explained to Redford that no one would believe he was a loser, which the actor didn't believe. To prove his point, Nichols explained, "And I said, 'O.K., have you ever struck out with a girl?' and he said, 'What do you mean?' And he wasn't joking." In the end, Nichols cast the more appropriate Dustin Hoffman for the lead.