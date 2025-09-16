Robert Redford, Oscar-Winning Actor And Director, Dead At 89

Hollywood legend Robert Redford has died at the age of 89, according to the New York Times.

As a director, producer, and entrepreneur, Robert Redford made waves in Hollywood not just for his performances in critically acclaimed films like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting," and "The Way We Were," but also for his creation of the Sundance Film Festival. The Sundance Institute, a nonprofit organization that discovers and helps foster the growth of independent artists, hosts the 10-day Sundance Film Festival every year, per Sundance. The festival is now one of the most respected and celebrated events in the film world, all thanks to Redford. "I thought it'd be a good idea to maybe make it a little weird because maybe that would attract people," Redford told Entertainment Weekly in 2014.

The actor was born Charles Robert Redford Jr. on August 18, 1937, in Santa Monica, California. His mother was passionate about literature and films, which likely instilled an early interest in movies in Redford. However, he focused on sports in high school. "The Natural" star won a baseball scholarship from the University of Colorado, though he unfortunately lost it as a penalty for excessive drinking. After a stint in Europe, he returned to the United States and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.