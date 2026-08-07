Tom Brady Cures His Kids' Back To School Blues With 'Holiday-Maxxing'

Welcome to All In The Family, a column where The List staff crowns the most touching celeb family moment(s) of the week.

Back to school blues? Not in Tom Brady's house. The former football star is clearly living his summer to the fullest, and he made sure to bring his kids along for the ride, too. On August 7, Brady shared a series of photos on Instagram. "2026 – Holiday-maxxing. That's what we're calling it now ... " he wrote in the caption. The photo carousel showed him, his kids, and friends enjoying life out at sea on a boat. This would ward away the end of summer scaries for pretty much anybody.

Brady's 16-year-old son Benjamin and his 13-year-old daughter Vivian, who he shares with famous ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, seemed to be having a blast on the yacht. Brady also has an 18-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, but he didn't appear to have joined his dad and siblings for any "holiday-maxxing" this time around.