Rare Comments Tom Brady Has Made About His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

In 2006, as Tom Brady was in the middle of winning seven Super Bowls, he started dating model Gisele Bündchen. The celebrity couple got married three years later and had two children together, alongside the son Brady had with actress Bridget Moynahan. They were husband and wife for 13 years, but sadly, in 2022, the pair divorced. Brady seldom talks about the end of the relationship, but he brought it up in a January 2026 interview with ML Football.

During the chat, Brady, now a broadcaster for Fox, talked about the challenge of his last days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "My last season was tough. I was going through, I had a lot of, you know, a personal family issue. And it was a challenge and it was very ... it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play." Brady did indeed struggle, with his stats falling off and the Buccaneers failing to make the Super Bowl.

Brady went more in depth with ML Football about his reasoning for stepping away from the gridiron. After meeting his goal of playing at 45, "I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it's time for me to be at all my kids' games. They've been to enough of their dad's games." Brady said he gave it his all on the field in that last year, while also confessing, "I wish it could have been a little bit better at the end."