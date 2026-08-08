Not The Punisher: Jon Bernthal Scored His Big Break With This Massive TV Hit

Welcome to The Big Break, a column where The List staff looks back at how this week's headline-grabbing star made their claim to fame.

The latest Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" movie, which co-stars Jon Bernthal as the Marvel anti-hero Frank Castle (aka the Punisher), has been the very definition of a runaway success. It's now the second-fastest movie in history to cross $1 billion at the global box office (behind only fellow Marvel flick "Avengers: Endgame"). But while "Brand New Day" will likely be many moviegoers' first time seeing Bernthal as the Punisher, he's actually being playing the role for an entire decade as of 2026 (off and on, of course). And although Frank Castle may very well go down as Bernthal's most famous role, it actually wasn't the one that put him on the map.

In 2010 — six years before he first appeared as the Punisher on the hit Netflix series "Marvel's Daredevil," and even longer before he appeared in shows and movies like "The Bear," "The Accountant," and "Baby Driver" — Bernthal started playing what would prove to be his breakout role: Shane Walsh on AMC's "The Walking Dead." He was a main cast member during the show's first two seasons from 2010 to 2012, when "TWD" was in the process of becoming one of the most popular shows on television at the time (eventually peaking during Season 5). Despite his exit at the end of Season 2, Bernthal would later guest star in two additional episodes — one in Season 3 and another in Season 9.