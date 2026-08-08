Meet Jackson Smith, The Hunky, Rocker Son Of Music Icon Patti Smith
The son of two music legends, Jackson Smith is following in his parents' footsteps. Jackon's mom is Patti Smith, who dominated the 1970s rock scene and continues to tour extensively. His dad was Fred "Sonic" Smith, who was a guitarist for various bands, like MC5 and Sonic's Rendezvous Band.
Born in August 1982, Jackson was only 12 when his father died, and he ended up making musical discoveries independent of his parents. "He was self-taught," Patti informed the Detroit Free Press in 2018. "As a kid, he'd spend hours looking at every kind of video, not just rock 'n' roll, but jazz, renaissance music, classical, country, bluegrass." Jackson and his mom have a tight bond, and for his birthday in 2026, Patti posted some heartwarming pics on social media.
Jackson and Patti share a close resemblance, particularly around the eyes when they're smiling. The mother and son have also performed together. In 2017, Jackson played guitar while his mom performed "People Have the Power" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with his sister, Jesse Smith, on keyboard. While Patti's powerful voice was on full display, she later shared that Jackson's mean guitar riffs destroyed an amp that night. Fortunately, Jackson was a little more careful with his dad's old gear when he took it to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. Jackson showed off some amps and one of Fred's hand-painted guitars that had luckily survived a flooded basement decades earlier.
Jackson's guitar skills are in demand
Jackson Smith has had the opportunity to do some serious networking over the years. In 2026, in addition to playing with his mom, Patti Smith, he was also playing with Jennifer Westwood and the Handsome Devils and The Music of Tom Verlaine. However, like his mom, who took a break from touring when her kids were young, Jackson indicated in 2024 that balancing work and family influenced the gigs he accepted.
Back in 2010, Jackson got to play live with Elton John when he and Leon Russell performed together. Beyond serving as a pivotal learning experience, it was also a unique opportunity to watch another music legend up close. "I had the best seat in the house," Jackson recalled on the "Roadies & Rebels" podcast in April 2026. "[Elton] could not have been nicer to work for."
In 2012, Jackson worked with Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, on the album "Storm & Grace." The two had common ground, since they both have famous moms. In fact, Jackson recalled that he was eager to meet Priscilla Presley due to her appearance in the "The Naked Gun" franchise. For a time, Jackson was so caught up in his fandom that he forgot to be empathetic. "[Lisa Marie] got mad at me," Jackson recalled on the podcast. "She said, 'What am I? Chopped liver? You haven't even asked me for a picture.'" Fortunately, it didn't damage their relationship and Jackson had an amazing time working with her.