Meet Jackson Smith, The Hunky, Rocker Son Of Music Icon Patti Smith

The son of two music legends, Jackson Smith is following in his parents' footsteps. Jackon's mom is Patti Smith, who dominated the 1970s rock scene and continues to tour extensively. His dad was Fred "Sonic" Smith, who was a guitarist for various bands, like MC5 and Sonic's Rendezvous Band.

Born in August 1982, Jackson was only 12 when his father died, and he ended up making musical discoveries independent of his parents. "He was self-taught," Patti informed the Detroit Free Press in 2018. "As a kid, he'd spend hours looking at every kind of video, not just rock 'n' roll, but jazz, renaissance music, classical, country, bluegrass." Jackson and his mom have a tight bond, and for his birthday in 2026, Patti posted some heartwarming pics on social media.

Jackson and Patti share a close resemblance, particularly around the eyes when they're smiling. The mother and son have also performed together. In 2017, Jackson played guitar while his mom performed "People Have the Power" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with his sister, Jesse Smith, on keyboard. While Patti's powerful voice was on full display, she later shared that Jackson's mean guitar riffs destroyed an amp that night. Fortunately, Jackson was a little more careful with his dad's old gear when he took it to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. Jackson showed off some amps and one of Fred's hand-painted guitars that had luckily survived a flooded basement decades earlier.