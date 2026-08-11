Quote Of The Day By 14th Dalai Lama: 'Human Satisfaction Must Ultimately Come From...'

While most people may say they want a happy life for themselves and their families, they don't always have the same definition of happiness. Sometimes, it doesn't even align with reality. We may say, "I'll be happy once I have enough money," but there are plenty of miserable rich people who would tell you otherwise. Finding love might be the happily-ever-after of many a fairy tale and Hallmark movie, yet even the most devoted of partners can't give us perfect satisfaction, and we shouldn't put that pressure on them anyway. Having a great job is nice, but we all know the saying, "All work and no play." So, where does happiness come from, and how can you tell when you're really happy? The Dalai Lama's insight is particularly helpful here.

His sentiment is grounded in the three Universal Truths of Buddhism: Possessions, positions, and people won't provide lasting happiness and meaning, because nothing is permanent. Of course, we all want enough money to be comfortable, but it's usually never enough, because money and things can never bring the satisfaction that our own achievements, experiences, and mindfulness do.

The "from a computer" part of the Dalai Lama's quotation rings more true today than when he first said it. In this era of AI, we too often turn to technology for easy answers and quick comfort. Unfortunately, we can't be certain that the images and words we see are actually real or accurate, and we become less capable the more we rely on technology to solve our problems. Only when we become truly content with ourselves and choose happiness even in the face of hardships can we say that our lives are full.