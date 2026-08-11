Quote Of The Day By 14th Dalai Lama: 'Human Satisfaction Must Ultimately Come From...'
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Mentions of the Dalai Lama immediately call to mind a sage devoted to meditation and peaceful living; even non-Buddhists can appreciate the wisdom and serenity of this Tibetan spiritual figure. Like the beloved Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-ever serving British monarch (and who once received a thoughtful gift from the Dalai Lama), the current Buddhist leader has held his position longer than any of his predecessors. The 14th Dalai Lama, whose religious name is Tenzin Gyatso, celebrated his 91st birthday in July 2026, looking as youthful and serene as ever.
Each Dalai Lama is believed to be the living reincarnation of the Bodhisattva of Compassion, the patron saint of Tibet; after the previous one dies, the next one is chosen by the Tibetan governing body. His Holiness was born Lhamo Dhondup into a farming family and recognized as the Dalai Lama at age two after passing rigorous tests. After years of study, he assumed the leadership position at age 15. His decades-long devotion to world peace and Tibetan independence earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.
Though His Holiness has retired from his political role, he continues to teach and attend public prayers, always promoting the message of peace, harmony, and the pursuit of genuine happiness. That's why one especially representative nugget of wisdom from the 14th Dalai Lama is our quote of the day.
Quote of the Day from the 14th Dalai Lama
Over his long and distinguished time as spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama has offered many insights into mindfulness, contentment, and compassion. In 1998, some of his wisest quotes were compiled into book form. Like a prayer devotional, "The Path to Tranquility: Daily Wisdom" offers the Buddhist figure's food for thought for every day of the year. Among the 364 other quotes, the nonagenarian said, "Human happiness and human satisfaction must ultimately come from within oneself. It is wrong to expect some final satisfaction to come from money or from a computer."
The Dalai Lama practices what he preaches, unlike so many so-called religious leaders and powerful figures. Ever since he was named to his important role, His Holiness has devoted his life to humble values while cultivating compassion and inner contentment at every turn. His typical day starts at 3:00 a.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m., much of it devoted to prayer, meditation, and study. "I always consider myself as a simple Buddhist monk," he has said. "I feel that is the real me."
Deeper Meaning of the Dalai Lama's Quote — Wealth and possessions don't create happiness
While most people may say they want a happy life for themselves and their families, they don't always have the same definition of happiness. Sometimes, it doesn't even align with reality. We may say, "I'll be happy once I have enough money," but there are plenty of miserable rich people who would tell you otherwise. Finding love might be the happily-ever-after of many a fairy tale and Hallmark movie, yet even the most devoted of partners can't give us perfect satisfaction, and we shouldn't put that pressure on them anyway. Having a great job is nice, but we all know the saying, "All work and no play." So, where does happiness come from, and how can you tell when you're really happy? The Dalai Lama's insight is particularly helpful here.
His sentiment is grounded in the three Universal Truths of Buddhism: Possessions, positions, and people won't provide lasting happiness and meaning, because nothing is permanent. Of course, we all want enough money to be comfortable, but it's usually never enough, because money and things can never bring the satisfaction that our own achievements, experiences, and mindfulness do.
The "from a computer" part of the Dalai Lama's quotation rings more true today than when he first said it. In this era of AI, we too often turn to technology for easy answers and quick comfort. Unfortunately, we can't be certain that the images and words we see are actually real or accurate, and we become less capable the more we rely on technology to solve our problems. Only when we become truly content with ourselves and choose happiness even in the face of hardships can we say that our lives are full.
More Quotes from the Dalai Lama
- "I try to treat whoever I meet as an old friend. This gives me a genuine feeling of happiness. It is the practice of compassion."
- "From my own limited experience I have found that the greatest degree of inner tranquility comes from the development of love and compassion."
- "If we think of the planet as 'our house' or as 'our mother' — Mother Earth — we automatically feel concern for our environment."
- "Nowadays I feel happy that I'm [the] Dalai Lama. At the same time, I never feel that I'm some special person. Same — we are all the same."
- "I often ask myself what the purpose of life is. I conclude that it is to be happy. We have no guarantee of what will happen in the future, but we live in hope, which is what keeps us going."