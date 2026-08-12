Jamie Lee Curtis Says This Is The 'Bravest Thing' She's Ever Done

Addiction was a generational issue in the Curtis household. Jamie Lee Curtis' father, Tony Curtis, faced his own substance abuse issues.Jamie Lee Curtis even joined him in it, telling Variety, "I did cocaine and freebased once with my dad." But for her, the issues were drinking and painkillers. To hide it from the world, Curtis created a set of specific rules, telling Variety, "I never did it when I worked. I never took drugs before 5 p.m. I never, ever took painkillers at 10 in the morning."

But in 1998, Curtis was found out when she snuck away into the kitchen to wash down some Vicodin with wine and was caught by a friend: "I heard this voice: 'You know, Jamie, I see you. I see you with your little pills, and you think you're so fabulous and so great, but the truth is you're dead. You're a dead woman.'" Not long after, Curtis' oldest sibling, Kelly, stayed with her while recovering from surgery, and Jamie Lee started stealing her painkillers. Filled with guilt, she wrote a letter to her sister admitting what she had done, expecting to be met with anger. Instead, "she just looked at me and put her arms out and hugged me and said, 'You are an addict, and I love you, but I am not going to watch you die.'" Soon after, Curtis attended her first recovery meeting and told her husband, Christopher Guest, and their children that she was an addict. Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have been married nearly 40 years and continue strong.

Curtis celebrated 25 years of sobriety in 2024, posting a photo of herself and her 25-year chip on Instagram, writing, "For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours."