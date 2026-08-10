Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Opens Up About Tragic Loss Of Half-Brother Brandon Blackstock
It's been a year since Reba McEntire's family suffered the tragic loss of Brandon Blackstock, who died three years after his cancer diagnosis. Brandon, who was "American Idol" alum Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, died at just 48 years old. August 7 marked the first anniversary of Brandon's death, and McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, took to Instagram to honor his half-brother.
Shelby shared several photos of his half-brother through the years with a heartfelt caption. "It's been one year since we lost you... a void that can never be filled. It still doesn't feel real," he wrote. He explained, "Sometimes it feels like we're all just busy and overdue for a catch-up call. Then reality hits all over again. It's a painful reminder every single day. "
Shelby turned 36 in the year since losing Brandon. In his caption, he spoke to his late half-brother, saying, "You welcomed me as a new little brother, helped raise me, and, more than anything, gave me an outrageous amount of confidence in myself." Brandon left an indelible mark on so many people, and Shelby is clearly one of them.
Brandon Blackstock's entire family has been mourning his loss
Shelby Blackstock is far from the only member of his famous family who's spent the last year missing Brandon Blackstock. Reba McEntire has shared heartbreaking reflections on her relationship with her stepson, too. Nearly three months after his passing, McEntire got candid about her grief with People. "My relationship with my stepson, Brandon Blackstock, was precious," she shared. "I absolutely loved that child. He came into my life, I guess he was 4 years old. Then when [his dad, Narvel Blackstock,] and I got married, he was 13, 14." According to her, "Along with his mom and dad, I helped raise him, along with [step kids] Shawna and Chassidy. They were my kids." Based on this, it's clear how heartbreaking the past year has been for the Grammy winner.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Brandon left behind his two children, River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock, whom he shared with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson. And, of course, Clarkson and her children will never be the same after Brandon's death, either. As Shelby put it simply in his Instagram post, "We miss you. We love you. Every single day."