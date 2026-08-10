Reba McEntire's Son Shelby Opens Up About Tragic Loss Of Half-Brother Brandon Blackstock

It's been a year since Reba McEntire's family suffered the tragic loss of Brandon Blackstock, who died three years after his cancer diagnosis. Brandon, who was "American Idol" alum Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, died at just 48 years old. August 7 marked the first anniversary of Brandon's death, and McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, took to Instagram to honor his half-brother.

Shelby shared several photos of his half-brother through the years with a heartfelt caption. "It's been one year since we lost you... a void that can never be filled. It still doesn't feel real," he wrote. He explained, "Sometimes it feels like we're all just busy and overdue for a catch-up call. Then reality hits all over again. It's a painful reminder every single day. "

Shelby turned 36 in the year since losing Brandon. In his caption, he spoke to his late half-brother, saying, "You welcomed me as a new little brother, helped raise me, and, more than anything, gave me an outrageous amount of confidence in myself." Brandon left an indelible mark on so many people, and Shelby is clearly one of them.