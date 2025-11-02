Reba McEntire's Heartbreaking Reflections On Relationship With Stepson Brandon Blackstock

During her October 2025 interview with People, Reba McEntire concluded the section about late stepson Brandon Blackstock by remarking, "Brandon is sorely missed, truly missed with his mischievousness and his love of life. He brought joy to everybody that met him, and we'll never forget him." Of course, given that the interview came three months after his death, McEntire presumably had some time to collect her thoughts on the matter.

Nevertheless, she was also sure to pay tribute to Brandon in the immediate aftermath of his passing the previous August. "Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God," McEntire wrote on Instagram at the time. "His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God's presence," she continued, alluding to Brandon's cancer diagnosis, which he had kept out of the public eye. McEntire concluded, "There is no one else like him, and I'm thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace, cowboy. Happy trails to you 'til we meet again."

That being said, Reba wasn't the only one with McEntire blood to pen such a tribute to Brandon. Her son, Shelby Blackstock, similarly shared a heartbreaking tribute to his older half-brother on Instagram. In his post, Shelby explained that Brandon, who was a fair bit older than him, "taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever." Keeping that little-brother energy, he quipped that he would carry on while "looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process." Still, Shelby wrapped up the post by echoing his mother, declaring that Brandon would always be loved and never forgotten.