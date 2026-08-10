The Haters Can't Deny Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Looked Totally Smitten At VOA Fest
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on the set of "The Voice" in 2014 when Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert, and Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale. They were both at the end of their marriages and would get divorced within one month of each other in 2015. As such, there are those who think that the relationship between Stefani and Shelton may have actually begun before their respective divorces. Things have ironically come full circle, as there have been ongoing divorce rumors about Shelton and Stefani in recent years. However, the couple's performance at the Voices of America (VOA) Country Music Fest may have helped put those rumors to rest. A Stefani fan site shared some video from the performance to Instagram, and the connection seems pretty undeniable.
Stefani and Shelton looked loved up and happy to be performing together on Sunday, August 9, and even their haters noticed. One Instagram commenter wrote, "I still don't get it, but I love how happy they make each other." Another person commented, "I'm the first one to admit that when Blake and Gwen first got together I was skeptical. Now just to look at these two, I see so much love that they have for each other. So glad they both got their person and get to spend happily ever after together." Others noticed the PDA between the pair, with Shelton kissing Stefani on stage and Stefani giving him a little booty squeeze at one point.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sang love songs to each other at VOA Fest
Apparently, Gwen Stefani was an unexpected addition to Blake Shelton's set at VOA Fest. She posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "always so much fun surprising a [Blake Shelton] show!" One of the songs that Stefani and Shelton sang together at VOA Fest was "Nobody But You." The pair's duet originally came out in late 2019, and the chorus makes it clear how they feel about each other: "I don't wanna live without you, I don't wanna even breathe." They also sang "Happy Anywhere," another duet from "The Voice" judges. It includes the lyrics, "The winding road, let it twist, my home's wherever your heart is."
People loved the song choices. As one person on X wrote, "The two songs are better than any couples therapy! No better way to keep your relationship fresh and alive than telling your husband/wife there is nobody but you and you make me happy anywhere."
Stefani and Shelton are purportedly aware of all the gossip and rumors that their relationship is on the rocks, but they've denied it. In December 2025, someone close to Stefani told People, "There is no truth to the split rumors. They've just been juggling demanding schedules." If Shelton and Stefani weren't doing well, it seems unlikely that she would show up to sing PDA-filled love songs with him on stage. So, while the relationship may have started under some scrutiny, they still seem to be going strong.