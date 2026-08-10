The Haters Can't Deny Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Looked Totally Smitten At VOA Fest

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on the set of "The Voice" in 2014 when Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert, and Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale. They were both at the end of their marriages and would get divorced within one month of each other in 2015. As such, there are those who think that the relationship between Stefani and Shelton may have actually begun before their respective divorces. Things have ironically come full circle, as there have been ongoing divorce rumors about Shelton and Stefani in recent years. However, the couple's performance at the Voices of America (VOA) Country Music Fest may have helped put those rumors to rest. A Stefani fan site shared some video from the performance to Instagram, and the connection seems pretty undeniable.

Stefani and Shelton looked loved up and happy to be performing together on Sunday, August 9, and even their haters noticed. One Instagram commenter wrote, "I still don't get it, but I love how happy they make each other." Another person commented, "I'm the first one to admit that when Blake and Gwen first got together I was skeptical. Now just to look at these two, I see so much love that they have for each other. So glad they both got their person and get to spend happily ever after together." Others noticed the PDA between the pair, with Shelton kissing Stefani on stage and Stefani giving him a little booty squeeze at one point.