Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Can't Outrun Divorce Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story is one for the record books. The couple met on the set of "The Voice" back in 2014, when they were both married to other people. As time went on, the two leaned on one another as their respective relationships fell apart. By the summer of 2015, both Stefani and Shelton were single, and it didn't take long for rumors about a potential romance to begin. By November of that year, Stefani's rep confirmed that the two were an item. "Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating," Stefani's rep told Us Weekly. And while we'd like to say that the rest is pretty much history — Shelton proposed in October 2020, the two got married in 2021, and they went on to live happily ever after — the pair has been the victim of split rumors ever since they got together.

For years, there has been ongoing speculation that the two musicians aren't meant to be. If they don't post on Instagram for a certain amount of time? Rumors heat up. If they put out new music and the lyrics aren't all lovey-dovey? Divorce rumors. No matter how many times Stefani and Shelton have proven that they love one another, it seems as though the internet doubts that they have staying power.