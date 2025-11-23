Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Can't Outrun Divorce Rumors
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story is one for the record books. The couple met on the set of "The Voice" back in 2014, when they were both married to other people. As time went on, the two leaned on one another as their respective relationships fell apart. By the summer of 2015, both Stefani and Shelton were single, and it didn't take long for rumors about a potential romance to begin. By November of that year, Stefani's rep confirmed that the two were an item. "Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating," Stefani's rep told Us Weekly. And while we'd like to say that the rest is pretty much history — Shelton proposed in October 2020, the two got married in 2021, and they went on to live happily ever after — the pair has been the victim of split rumors ever since they got together.
For years, there has been ongoing speculation that the two musicians aren't meant to be. If they don't post on Instagram for a certain amount of time? Rumors heat up. If they put out new music and the lyrics aren't all lovey-dovey? Divorce rumors. No matter how many times Stefani and Shelton have proven that they love one another, it seems as though the internet doubts that they have staying power.
Divorce rumors have haunted Blake and Gwen for years
In July 2025, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated their four year wedding anniversary. "My pretty girl... I'm the luckiest man to be married to you and to know you. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!! Happy anniversary!!!!" Shelton captioned an Instagram post to mark the occasion. "Every day I thank God for u @blakeshelton. happy anniversary. I love u so much," Stefani captioned a post on her own Instagram feed. But flash forward four months, and there were signs that their marriage was on the rocks yet again.
On November Star magazine claimed that there was major trouble in paradise. The report came after Shelton released his album, "For Recreational Use Only," which featured a song about love lost. The outlet noted that Shelton told Access Hollywood that the track, titled "Hangin' On," is about "breaking up but still trying to stay together" and that "it's really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship — I hope," but a source told Star something different. "Gwen and Blake have been spending an awful lot of time apart lately," a source shared, adding that the couple "don't seem to be happening anymore." The outlet even highlighted Shelton's aforementioned anniversary post, calling it "brief" and "relatively muted."
Meanwhile, Woman's Day reported something similar, with a source telling the outlet, "Gwen and Blake are just two radically different people. It was exciting and for years they revelled in being a bizarre match — even got a thrill out of their opposite positions on everything from vegan diets to musical tastes. But over time, the jokes and fun of it all run dry."
Blake and Gwen have spoken out about the rumors in the past
Neither Gwen Stefani nor Blake Shelton has addressed the album-related rumors as of this writing — and they probably never will. The reason? Back in 2024, Stefani shared her take on all of the online chatter about her marriage. "When you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us," she said in an interview with Nylon. "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship—I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is," she added. Her statement was very matter-of-fact, and it sounds like she probably doesn't see a need to further address any of the online rumors about her love life.
Stefani and Shelton are both focused on their careers. He's working on music competition "The Road" alongside Keith Urban (in the midst of his own relationship drama with Nicole Kidman). Stefani released a new holiday song around the time the rumors kicked up again. Despite the rumors, they both seem to be living their best lives.