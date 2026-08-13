'60s Icon Julie Andrews Confirms She's Done With Acting: 'I Had A Wonderful Ride'

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Acting icon Dame Julie Andrews has delighted generations with her performances — from her early work in "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music" to her gender-bending turn in "Victor/Victoria" and her later roles in "The Princess Diaries" and "Bridgerton." Her success is even more impressive when you consider the tragic details of Andrews' life, but the actor's latest news will come as more of a tragedy for her fans. In an interview with InStyle, Andrews revealed she's giving up her on-screen appearances.

When asked about returning as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the upcoming "The Princess Diaries 3," Andrews admitted, "I think I'm retired, really, would be about the best description for that." Explaining that she was asked multiple times to reprise the role, she added, "It was very very hard to say 'no,' but I did because I thought I had a wonderful ride, and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn't need Granny going in there at my age." That age, by the by, will be 91 in October 2026 — a shock to those who still think of Andrews as the mountain-climbing Maria Von Trapp.

Working off-screen is another matter, thankfully. Andrews has transformed herself into a voiceover artist of late, playing the voice of Lady Whistledown on "Bridgerton" and "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." Kids know her best as Fiona's mother, Queen Lillian, in the "Shrek" series and as Gru's mother in the "Despicable Me" movies. Classic literature lovers also tune in to listen to her read "Pride and Prejudice" and "Emma" on the "Jane Austen Stories" Apple podcast. (Who else could do the books justice?)