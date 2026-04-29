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The identity of a traditional actor is one Julie Andrews can undoubtedly claim. While experiencing a tragic upbringing, Andrews found solace in performing arts, culminating in a lengthy career that spanned over numerous decades, thanks to her performance in '60s cult classics like "Mary Poppins," her inclusion within the cast of the early 2000s Disney hit "The Princess Diaries," and her modern narration credits in "Bridgerton." A breakdown of Andrews' career wouldn't be complete without mentioning her role as a mother of three, with her eldest, Emma Walton Hamilton, going on to achieve massive success in her own right.

As Andrews' only biological daughter, Hamilton has had a unique trajectory within the public eye. Given her mother's identity to the public, many may not have known that Hamilton herself has footprints in acting, along with a passion for children's literature and a catalog of entrepreneurial feats that are measurable to the stature of her mother's legacy. We may not hear much from Andrews anymore, but when we do, it's usually alongside Hamilton to promote their varying collaborative projects. Luckily, Hamilton has been able to do this without sacrificing the privacy of her own family life. From an early stint in acting to a formidably streamlined venture into literature, blogging, and even podcasting, Hamilton's growth has been nothing short of spectacular. To learn more about the daughter of an acting legend, here is the stunning transformation of Julie Andrews' daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton!