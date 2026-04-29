The Stunning Transformation Of Julie Andrews' Daughter Emma
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The identity of a traditional actor is one Julie Andrews can undoubtedly claim. While experiencing a tragic upbringing, Andrews found solace in performing arts, culminating in a lengthy career that spanned over numerous decades, thanks to her performance in '60s cult classics like "Mary Poppins," her inclusion within the cast of the early 2000s Disney hit "The Princess Diaries," and her modern narration credits in "Bridgerton." A breakdown of Andrews' career wouldn't be complete without mentioning her role as a mother of three, with her eldest, Emma Walton Hamilton, going on to achieve massive success in her own right.
As Andrews' only biological daughter, Hamilton has had a unique trajectory within the public eye. Given her mother's identity to the public, many may not have known that Hamilton herself has footprints in acting, along with a passion for children's literature and a catalog of entrepreneurial feats that are measurable to the stature of her mother's legacy. We may not hear much from Andrews anymore, but when we do, it's usually alongside Hamilton to promote their varying collaborative projects. Luckily, Hamilton has been able to do this without sacrificing the privacy of her own family life. From an early stint in acting to a formidably streamlined venture into literature, blogging, and even podcasting, Hamilton's growth has been nothing short of spectacular. To learn more about the daughter of an acting legend, here is the stunning transformation of Julie Andrews' daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton!
Hamilton grew closer to her mother following her parents' divorce
Julie Andrews met her first husband Tony Walton at 11 years old and married the well-known costume designer over a decade later. The pair then welcomed Emma Walton Hamilton on November 27, 1962. As the only child of that marriage, Hamilton had little time with her busy parents before they divorced in 1969. Fortunately, however, Andrews and Walton worked as co-parents, which meant that Hamilton spent most of her childhood between London, Switzerland, Los Angeles, and New York.
Despite the privilege of growing up under someone as legendary as Andrews, Hamilton felt she was provided a stable childhood thanks to her mother. "She was just mom to me," Hamilton told Hamptons.com in 2019. "Certainly, I knew that she was an actress and that was her job. I was fortunate to be able to visit her on set sometimes or to travel with her when she was on location. And I certainly feel very fortunate to meet a lot of interesting people along the way that she worked with, but she really worked hard to try to provide as 'normal' a life for us kids as possible." While therapy saved Andrews' life following her divorce, so did her bond with Hamilton. "We were bonded from the beginning because of, well, so many reasons," Andrews said to The Guardian in 2020. "Emma's dad, my first husband, and I separated, and that helped us ... We were together as much as possible."
Hamilton made her professional acting debut in 1983
Given Julie Andrews and Tony Walton's careers, it was only expected for Emma Walton Hamilton to eventually find her way into the industry she was surrounded by throughout her entire childhood. After visiting the set for the 1964 film "Mary Poppins," Hamilton eventually segued into show business in the following years. In 1983, Hamilton made her professional acting debut playing a sex worker in "Curse of the Pink Panther," and she continued experimenting with acting from there.
Aside from minor roles in "Micki & Maude" and "A Fine Mess," Hamilton did find some success in more prominent roles, like her portrayal of Kate Fairchild in the 1986 film "That's Life!" This project was a family affair, as Andrews played the lead, Gillian Fairchild, the fictional mother to Kate, while Blake Edwards — Andrews' second husband and stepfather to Hamilton — directed the film. Hamilton later followed up with minor roles in Edwards' other films, such as "Blind Date," which starred a young Kim Basinger in the midst of her issues with agoraphobia and Bruce Willis before his infamous stint in "Die Hard." At the time, Hamilton's resume was more than illustrious for someone her age, but she ultimately found her calling while working behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera. Her last acting gig to date was a small role in the 1991 film "Switch," another Edwards brainchild.
She married Stephen Hamilton in 1991
Acting was an enticing career for Emma Walton Hamilton, who grew up with connections in the industry. Soon enough, she developed a deep passion for the art and eventually made it a key part of her everyday life. While dedicating her time to acting, she was able to meet some remarkable figures, one of whom she fell in love with. Emma's work as an actor led her to cross paths with Stephen Hamilton, a theater director and producer. Their relationship blossomed, and in 1991, the two officially tied the knot.
Aspects of their relationship remain relatively hidden from the public unless it revolves around their respective careers (we'll get to that later). Thanks to social media, however, fans have gotten a glimpse of just how inseparable they are as a unit. In a sentimental birthday Instagram post dedicated to Stephen on November 17, 2024, Emma made sure to let the world know just how special he is to her. "Happy birthday to my beloved husband, best friend, partner in crime, Stephen Hamilton!" she wrote. "It is such a joy and an adventure to walk through life by your side. Here's to many more decades of mischief and merriment!"
She played a pivotal role in launching a historical acting theater in New York
The year 1991 was a momentous time for Emma Walton Hamilton, as it was the year she married Stephen Hamilton. Marriage is truly a feat, but an arguably bigger feat for Emma was her inclusion in the creation of Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, New York, that same year. Luckily, this came at a time when Emma was transitioning into producer-slash-director roles, a job her husband was skilled at as well. Alongside her husband — and other founding member, Sybil Christopher — Hamilton successfully curated a venue with productions that eventually found their way to Broadway and other international theaters for over 35 years.
According to Emma, 30 years wasn't even a milestone she could fathom when she started Bay Street Theater. "I mean, certainly, we hoped it would be successful, but we were flying by the seat of our pants when we started Bay Street," she told Hamptons.com in 2019. "Both Steve and I are just so incredibly thrilled and proud that it's still here almost 30 years later and thriving." When asked about the future of the theater company, she relayed a similar notion, hoping that it continues to be a positive staple for upcoming actors in the near future.
She became a mother to a son and daughter
With a marriage and career in theater full speed ahead, Emma Walton Hamilton eventually shaped her family life soon thereafter. On October 17, 1996, Emma and Stephen Hamilton introduced their son, Sam Hamilton, to the world. Emma and Stephen later welcomed their daughter, Hope Hamilton, on August 17, 2003. Their identities are oftentimes shrouded in mystery due to Emma's commitment to personal privacy, but there are times she lets her Instagram followers get some insight into her children's rapid growth through posts celebrating birthdays, holidays, and other milestones, such as getting their driver's license. One feat in particular has been Hope's transition into theater, which Emma has been sure to document on Instagram.
Family life frequently comes at a cost when you're as busy as Emma, but the nuances of her career provided her the unconventional privilege of being close by as a parent while also upholding her career goals as a writer. "I think it helps that Steve — my husband — is very loving and supportive. (He's also a great cook!) And the nice part about being a writer is that I mostly work from home, so even though I may be busy, I'm a presence for my kids," she told The Writers Teachers in 2013. "I tend to structure my day around key family events, like taking the kids to school, picking them up, or family dinner times."
She drew inspiration from her children for two book series
As a child, literature was an important pillar in Emma Walton Hamilton's life, partly due to her mother's love for reading. Emma read and wrote stories, spending most of her childhood exploring this imaginative medium. Julie Andrews also shared this passion early on, publishing novels under a pseudonym so that it didn't draw attention away from her acting career. According to Emma's blog, it wasn't until Andrews was prompted with the task of writing a children's picture book that the two eventually collaborated.
With Andrews unsure of where to start, Emma used her son, Sam Hamilton, and his love for trucks as inspiration for their 2000 book series, "Dumpy the Dump Truck." "While brainstorming ideas, she asked me what kind of book I always sought out for Sam, and of course, I told her it would have to be about trucks ... She suggested we try writing it together — and our first book, 'Dumpy the Dump Truck,' was the result," Emma wrote. They co-created the book alongside Hamilton's father, Tony Walton, who served as illustrator, and this became a common theme amongst their 30-plus catalog of children's books. This was apparent yet again in 2017, when Emma and Andrews worked on "The Very Fairy Princess," only this time, Emma used her daughter, Hope Hamilton, as inspiration for the self-defined main character, Geraldine, whose belief in herself as a fairy princess ultimately guides her to finding her inner sparkle.
Hamilton worked as a professor at a prestigious New York college in 2008
As a co-founder of Bay Street Theater, Emma Walton Hamilton used this time to teach incoming actors about the intricacies of performing arts. As she transitioned from an actor to a full-fledged educator, it became apparent that this was her calling. From then on, she'd not only focus on her work at Bay Street Theater but would eventually became an author as well, adding to an already long resume. Through this, she then incorporated her writing into her pursuits as an educator. So much so, that by 2008, she'd become a faculty member for Stony Brook University's Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and Literature program, teaching creative writing, children's literature, playwriting, and more at the prestigious institute.
Her stint as a professor fully started in January of 2009, which followed with titles such as director of the Southampton Children's Literature Conference and executive director for the Young Artists and Writers Project, an all-encompassing program designed for middle to high school students in Long Island, New York. Her prowess in the field proved to be just as fruitful as her time within it, as Hamilton continued her tenure well past 2009 and even received her master's degree in creative writing in 2021.
She started a writing summit for aspiring writers in 2015
It's no surprise that Emma Walton Hamilton has an affinity for harnessing the creative capabilities of young talent, both as actors and creative writers. Even with as many as 19 published children's books around 2015, she still found time to dedicate herself to the youth, and this couldn't be more apparent than the development of her Picture Book Summit that same year. The Picture Book Summit is an annual online event for writers and illustrators alike to listen to keynote speakers, engage in creative writing workshops, and network with fellow like-minded individuals looking to push their writing career forward.
Along with her writing peers Katie Davis, Julie Hedlund, and Jon and Laura Backes Bard, Hamilton was well aware of the privilege she had to attend various writing events in pursuit of her writing goals. This ultimately inspired her to develop a writer-focused event that offers similar experiences all within the comfort of their own home. "One day we were chatting about the challenges of attending all the conferences we love — the travel, the accommodation, the cost factor, etc. — and it occurred to us that together we could create an online conference specific to picture books that would give people all the value of attending a conference ... but they could attend from home in their PJs at a fraction of the cost," she told Cynsations in 2017. "Thus, Picture Book Summit was born!"
Serving as co-author of her mother's biography deepened their relationship
While children were the target audience for their various publications, Emma Walton Hamilton and Julie Andrews were no strangers to works of non-fiction. Their first foray into the non-fiction genre came in 2007 with "Thanks to You: Wisdom from Mother and Child." The most notable experience, however, was Andrews' memoir series, "Home: A Memoir of My Early Years," which Hamilton co-authored in 2008. They'd follow this up later in 2019 with "Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years," detailing Andrews' stunning transformation into a Hollywood legend.
From the personal issues after losing her singing voice after an operation to her attempts at finding a manageable work-life balance, the deep dive into Andrews' career was certainly eye-opening for her fans. This was the case for Hamilton as well, who noted that it not only changed her perspective on her mother's career but also brought them closer. "When you're a child, you think your mom has all the answers and has everything figured out, and you know, she's a grown-up, and grown-ups know everything, right?" she told Build in 2019. "And so, reading her diaries, I was surprised and reminded that now I'm a grown-up and I have my own kids, and I know you never feel like a grown-up, you never feel like you know everything, you never feel like you have all the answers."
Hamilton co-hosted a children's literature-themed podcast with Andrews in 2020
Literature has always been an important part of Emma Walton Hamilton's life thanks to her mother, Julie Andrews. As a result, Hamilton has essentially made it her life's mission to spread this passion onward to her various followers. Whether it be in the form of online writing events or as a professor at a prestigious institute, Hamilton's affinity for the craft spans decades. This was no different in 2020 when the world was navigating a virtual Zoom-centered life within the confines of their homes. While much of the world came to a standstill, Hamilton, alongside her mother, saw this as an opportunity to pursue a new venture.
The mother-daughter duo joined the podcasting space with "Julie's Library." Produced by American Public Media, their podcast revolved around children's literature, including read-aloud sessions and explorations of various story themes, with education at the forefront. However, they also wanted the podcast to strengthen familial bonds due to the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on families' livelihoods. "We're hoping that these stories will bring families together, will bring all of us together," Hamilton told CBS in 2020. Andrews shared a similar sentiment in a statement on the podcast's website: "It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on 'Julie's Library' will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning."
She revamped her online blog in 2025
In an effort to build a community dedicated to supporting notable writers and readers alike, Emma Walton Hamilton published blog entries on her website. Early on, in 2009, these ranged from promotional announcements, such as her mother's works of literature or her keynote speaking services. However, these later became notable resources for writers, covering topics such as the importance of marketing yourself as an author, the nuances of publishing companies and agents, along with common literary themes or styles found in children's books.
Over the years, Hamilton regularly updated these blogs. In 2025, she found it necessary to refresh her list of published pieces with a new coat of paint. With a niche of children's literature, Hamilton took to Instagram to announce that she was officially labeling her blog "Kidlit Compass." "For years, I've shared tips and insights for children's book writers. Today, I'm thrilled to chart a new course. Why? Because every writer needs a guiding star when navigating the world of children's books!" she wrote. "Same great content — craft tips, publishing insights, resources — now with a name that points us all in the right directions." Paired alongside its newsletters, her blogs tackled more complex topics you'd run into as writers, like dealing with writer's block, the importance of chronicling change within fictional stories, and setting attainable writing goals.