The Patrick Swayze Movie That Made History In The '80s (Spoiler: It Wasn't Dirty Dancing)

Beloved late actor Patrick Swayze had quite the run back in the 1980s. One of his earliest claims to fame was playing Darry Curtis in "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 adaptation of "The Outsiders." Just four years later, Swayze starred opposite Jennifer Grey in 1987's "Dirty Dancing," which became one of the most iconic — and heavily-quoted — movies of the entire decade. But while both films are cultural touchstones in their own right, neither "The Outsiders" nor "Dirty Dancing" can quite hold a candle to the foundational industry impact made by a certain other movie Swayze made in between the two of them.

In 1984, the hunky actor led the cast of the John Milius-directed war film "Red Dawn." Coincidentally, it also starred C. Thomas Howell, Swayze's "Outsiders" co-star; Charlie Sheen, brother of another "Outsiders" actor, Emilio Estevez; and Grey, Swayze's future co-lead in "Dirty Dancing." Beyond the star-studded cast, "Red Dawn" left a legacy that still permeates Hollywood today — and no, we're not talking about the maligned 2012 remake, the amount of fun the internet had with stills of a gruff, gun-toting Josh Peck (of "Drake & Josh" fame) notwithstanding.

Rather, the original "Red Dawn" is noteworthy for being the very first film to officially be rated PG-13 by the MPA, then known as the MPAA. Prior to 1984, MPA's rating system began with G and PG, then went straight to R. In other words, if you have ever seen a PG-13-rated movie (and considering the fact that they accounted for nearly a third of all North American box office revenue in 2024 alone, we're going to assume you have), you have been touched by "Red Dawn" whether you realized it or not.