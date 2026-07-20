The Iconic '80s Movies Emily Blunt Is Totally Obsessed With

Emily Blunt has starred in her fair share of beloved films. The British actor's first big hit came with the 2006 dramedy "The Devil Wears Prada," which also established Blunt's close relationship with Meryl Streep, a role she later revisited in the the 2026 sequel. Blunt's husband, John Krasinski, cast her as the lead in "A Quiet Place," while she also memorably appeared in "Looper," "Edge of Tomorrow," and "Oppenheimer," which even scored her an Oscar nomination. However, while the films that made Blunt's career are one thing, those that helped shape her taste in cinema to begin with are another beast entirely.

Given that the actor was a child of the 1980s, it should come as no surprise that the movies she was totally obsessed with growing up were of that particular era. In 2021, Blunt starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in "Jungle Cruise," which was based on the popular Disneyland ride of the same name. During a press conference promoting its release the beloved Brit spoke about some of the movies "Jungle Cruise" sought to emulate, including a few that she had "mainlined [...] into [her] veins" growing up (via We Live Entertainment).

Specifically, Blunt named the 1950s classic "The African Queen" (which was remade as a made-for-TV movie in 1977), as well as '80s staples "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Romancing the Stone," enthusing, "[Those movies] are just joy bombs, and they're nostalgic." Little did the actor realize that, just a few years later, she would get the opportunity to work with the legendary director behind more than one of her faves.