'90s Throwback: The Marlon Brando & Larry King Moment That Had Viewers Talking

Marlon Brando and Larry King are both legends in their respective fields. Often considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, if not all time, Brando's Hollywood legacy includes classic films like "A Streetcar Named Desire," "The Godfather," "Apocalypse Now," and even "Superman: The Movie." King, meanwhile, was an icon of broadcast journalism whose open-ended, conversational approach to interviews made him one of the most trusted figures in the game (Larry King's net worth was probably way more than you'd think too). With all of that in mind, it was bound to be memorable when King secured a rare interview with Brando in 1994. However, few could have predicted exactly why their chat would get so many people talking.

While there have been a number of unexpected or awkward kisses that happened during interviews over the years, Brando kissing King on the lips to wrap up their 1994 chat for CNN nonetheless ruffled more than a few feathers over at the network. In fact, during a CNN retrospective conducted shortly after Larry King's heartbreaking death in January 2021, "Larry King Live" executive producer Wendy Walker recalled that it was, "The only time I ever got in trouble in my 32 years at CNN."

"They kissed on the set — which of course you remember that famous kiss," she said. "Well, I thought, 'Oh my God this is such a TV iconic moment.' Well [...] our lovely, loving boss that we love so much, Tom Johnson, called me and said, 'Why did you let them kiss?'" The man himself corroborated Walker's account, confessing that he had been more than a little stressed upon being inundated with phone calls after the kiss went live. "I just sat there [...] ready to get under the desk," Johnson shared.