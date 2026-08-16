Katie Holmes & Her Boyfriend Aren't Bothered By Their Age Gap: 'It Hasn't Been A Factor'

Katie Holmes is no stranger to age gap relationships. She dated fellow actor Jamie Foxx, 11 years her senior, though the two did their best to keep it quiet. Then there was restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., eight years her junior, and musician Bobby Wooten III, a decade her junior. And, of course, she married Tom Cruise when she was 27, and he was 44. With her history, it isn't surprising that Holmes is completely comfortable with the 10-year difference between her and her latest beau, artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.

Holmes and Yarmosky first met in June 2026 and have been dating since. One person close to Holmes spilled the beans to Page Six, revealing, "The fact that Jason is younger than Katie doesn't bother her at all. She doesn't mind the age difference, and it hasn't been a factor in their relationship whatsoever." In fact, it seems that Holmes is enjoying Yarmosky's whole vibe, as the source explained: "Jason has a calming presence, and he makes Katie feel safe and comfortable." She is also a fan of Yarmosky's paintings, especially ones of his grandparents because "there's a warmth and humor to them."

While Homes and Yarmosky's age difference pales in comparison to many celebrity couple age gaps, it is less common for famous women to date younger men. But it also fits a pattern that her love life has taken since she and Foxx broke up in 2015. The move also calls back to a declaration she supposedly made after splitting up with Cruise, when, according to the National Enquirer (via Maria Claire), she told friends, "Don't even think about introducing me to any man more than five years older than I am!"