Katie Holmes & Her Boyfriend Aren't Bothered By Their Age Gap: 'It Hasn't Been A Factor'
Katie Holmes is no stranger to age gap relationships. She dated fellow actor Jamie Foxx, 11 years her senior, though the two did their best to keep it quiet. Then there was restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., eight years her junior, and musician Bobby Wooten III, a decade her junior. And, of course, she married Tom Cruise when she was 27, and he was 44. With her history, it isn't surprising that Holmes is completely comfortable with the 10-year difference between her and her latest beau, artist Jason Bard Yarmosky.
Holmes and Yarmosky first met in June 2026 and have been dating since. One person close to Holmes spilled the beans to Page Six, revealing, "The fact that Jason is younger than Katie doesn't bother her at all. She doesn't mind the age difference, and it hasn't been a factor in their relationship whatsoever." In fact, it seems that Holmes is enjoying Yarmosky's whole vibe, as the source explained: "Jason has a calming presence, and he makes Katie feel safe and comfortable." She is also a fan of Yarmosky's paintings, especially ones of his grandparents because "there's a warmth and humor to them."
While Homes and Yarmosky's age difference pales in comparison to many celebrity couple age gaps, it is less common for famous women to date younger men. But it also fits a pattern that her love life has taken since she and Foxx broke up in 2015. The move also calls back to a declaration she supposedly made after splitting up with Cruise, when, according to the National Enquirer (via Maria Claire), she told friends, "Don't even think about introducing me to any man more than five years older than I am!"
Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky are taking things slow
Perhaps taking a lesson she learned from her whirlwind relationship with Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes is taking her time with Jason Bard Yarmosky. She and Yarmosky have yet to integrate their families into the relationship, with Holmes holding off on introducing him to her daughter, Suri Noelle. Instead, Holmes and Yarmosky are using this early period of their relationship to get to know one another. The Page Six insider claimed, "Right now, they're just enjoying spending time together ... they're still in the dating phase for now."
But the two have taken a big step and made their romance Instagram official. Yarmosky shared a photo of Holmes smiling and looking stunning in a yellow dress to his Instagram Stories (via Page Six), which Holmes later shared on her own account. She also reshared a photo of the two of them together but, as is the curse of Instagram Stories, these posts have now vanished. And the relationship itself has made the hopes of some old-school Holmes fans vanish as well.
Before it was known that she was dating Yarmosky, the rumor mill lit up with whispers that Holmes had rekindled her relationship with her "Dawson's Creek" co-star Joshua Jackson. Fans' hopes went into overdrive after Holmes shared a photo of her and Jackson together on Instagram. In the comments, one fan wrote "They should be a couple," which Holmes — or perhaps someone who runs her account — liked. Holmes and Jackson dated while filming the teen drama and have stayed friends since, but it doesn't look like they'll rekindle that romance any time soon.