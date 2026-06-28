Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson's Relationship Timeline, From Co-Stars To The Friendliest Exes In Hollywood

From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, there are countless superstar power couples that the internet is obsessed with. And it's no wonder. Celebrity romances are aspirational, intriguing, and, if nothing else, they offer a little escapism from the realities of everyday life. Perhaps that's why so many fans continue to wax nostalgic about the period when Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were together.

The "Dawson's Creek" stars have firmly held a place in the hearts of the show's audience since they first fell in love on set in the '90s (more on that in a moment). Unfortunately, things ended romantically, which meant Holmes and Jackson joined the likes of other celebrity couples who continued to work together after a breakup. Following their split, both parties certainly moved on: Joshua Jackson's relationship history reads like a who's who of famous faces (see: Diane Kruger and Jodie Turner-Smith, to name a few), while Katie Holmes' dating history (which includes a marriage to Tom Cruise) has been equally high-profile.

Through it all, though, Holmes and Jackson have maintained a close friendship — even sparking rumors of a potential rekindling on more than one occasion, particularly after they signed on to star alongside each other in "Happy Hours" (again, more on that to come). So, here's exactly how Holmes and Jackson's relationship timeline has unfolded over the years, from "Dawson's Creek" co-stars to the friendliest exes in Hollywood.