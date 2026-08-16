Oprah & Stedman Are Doing Better Than Ever: The Ups And Downs Of Their 40-Year Romance

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After hosting her eponymous talk show for decades, Oprah Winfrey became a household name and face. However, people aren't quite so familiar with Oprah's longtime partner, Stedman Graham. While Stedman has walked the red carpet with Oprah at the Oscars and the Emmys, he's busy with his own career as an author and CEO of his consulting company. In fact, their separate professional lives are one of the factors Oprah deems essential, since her career goals have always been of great importance to her. "It's what Gary Zukav defines as a spiritual partnership: partnership between equals for the purpose of spiritual growth," Oprah explained in a 2020 article on her website.

In 2026, Oprah and Stedman attended a reunion marking the 15-year anniversary of Oprah's talk show ending. That phenomenal run lasted 25 years, and Oprah left on a high note. But in her personal life, Oprah follows a lengthier strategy, as her partnership with Stedman is 40-years-long and counting. Although Stedman and Oprah had gone seven years without a public appearance together, they appeared to be doing better than ever as they enjoyed the food and festivities and posed for a photo with Chef Art Graham.

Since the early 2000s, the couple has lived their lives largely out of the spotlight. This approach has sometimes caused concern for fans worried about their relationship status. Happily, Stedman and Oprah's strong partnership is the result of working through difficulties together and always having each other's back, even during tough moments.