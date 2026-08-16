Oprah & Stedman Are Doing Better Than Ever: The Ups And Downs Of Their 40-Year Romance
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After hosting her eponymous talk show for decades, Oprah Winfrey became a household name and face. However, people aren't quite so familiar with Oprah's longtime partner, Stedman Graham. While Stedman has walked the red carpet with Oprah at the Oscars and the Emmys, he's busy with his own career as an author and CEO of his consulting company. In fact, their separate professional lives are one of the factors Oprah deems essential, since her career goals have always been of great importance to her. "It's what Gary Zukav defines as a spiritual partnership: partnership between equals for the purpose of spiritual growth," Oprah explained in a 2020 article on her website.
In 2026, Oprah and Stedman attended a reunion marking the 15-year anniversary of Oprah's talk show ending. That phenomenal run lasted 25 years, and Oprah left on a high note. But in her personal life, Oprah follows a lengthier strategy, as her partnership with Stedman is 40-years-long and counting. Although Stedman and Oprah had gone seven years without a public appearance together, they appeared to be doing better than ever as they enjoyed the food and festivities and posed for a photo with Chef Art Graham.
Since the early 2000s, the couple has lived their lives largely out of the spotlight. This approach has sometimes caused concern for fans worried about their relationship status. Happily, Stedman and Oprah's strong partnership is the result of working through difficulties together and always having each other's back, even during tough moments.
Oprah and Stedman lacked sparks initially, but discovered they aligned on bigger topics
In 1986, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham became friends first since Stedman was already in a relationship. However, even their friendship was on rocky footing. "Anybody that good-looking driving a vintage Mercedes merited suspicion," she declared in a 2020 article on her website.
Eventually, Stedman's romantic interest helped Oprah overcome her suspicions. After two years of friendship, they started dating. In 1992, Stedman proposed. Although Oprah initially agreed, by 1993, she'd changed her mind about marriage. "I didn't want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work. My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it," Oprah explained. Interestingly, this slow and steady timeline was exactly what catalyzed one of Stedman's former partners to break up with him since she was eager to marry and become a parent. However, Stedman had already been married, divorced, and had a child, so he was likely viewing these life events from a different perspective.
In contrast, Oprah decided not to have kids due to long work-days for her talk show. She thought deeply about the commitment required to be a parent and felt she didn't have time to do it all. She also appreciated Stedman's low-pressure stance on their partnership during this intense time. "He's never demanding anything from me like, 'Where's my breakfast? Where's my dinner?' Never any of that, which I believed would have changed had we married," Oprah told People in 2019.
Oprah and Stedman have supported each other through tough times
Unfortunately, Oprah Winfrey's success has made her a target for tabloid headlines. In 1989, the couple was already dealing with accusations of Stedman Graham's infidelity. While that rumor was quashed quickly, three years later, another infidelity story led Stedman and Oprah to take legal action. However, dealing with every infidelity headline would have been like playing whack-a-mole, since the couple's relationship was constantly being doubted by tabloids. Although they likely perfected ignoring this nonsense, when a family member dished some details, Oprah was devastated. Fortunately, Stedman was right by her side. His support was a lightbulb moment, and Oprah realized she loved him.
Likewise, Oprah's support for Stedman was crucial in helping him deal with her mega stardom. In his 1997 book, "You Can Make It Happen," Stedman recalled his frustration at getting sidelined by people who ignored him and focused on his famous partner. Oprah helped him work through said difficulties, turning his into a successful book. "Oprah tried to make me understand that the real source of my pain was in my past," he wrote (via The New York Times).
That was Stedman's second book. He's gone on to write a dozen more. In 2019, when Stedman was promoting "Identity Leadership" on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, he confirmed the success of their dynamic. "I want her to be the best she could possibly be," Stedman informed DeGeneres. "I've been able to find my own happiness and to find my own skills, my own talents, and my own abilities. And I'm satisfied with that."
Oprah and Stedman are all about doing what works for them
Rather than be constrained by what they felt was required in a marriage, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham crafted a partnership on their own unique terms, allowing room for individual growth. "The reason why this relationship has worked as well as it has is because we each got to define ourselves in it," Oprah explained to Piers Morgan in 2011.
In 2020, amid the early days of the COVID pandemic, Stedman moved into the couple's guest house. Rather than relationship discord, the choice was based on concern for Oprah's health since Steadman had been traveling. Once Stedman's individual quarantine was over, the couple moved on to quarantining together. Since their busy lifestyles were put on hold, Stedman and Oprah discovered home-based activities they both enjoyed, like puzzlin. Outside the pandemic, Stedman and Oprah seem to delight in everyday caring gestures. Stedman always appreciates Oprah's cooking, especially her three-ingredient cornbread. "Every time I do it it's like the most romantic thing I've ever done," Oprah told People in 2023.
However, Stedman also acknowledges that Oprah provides much more than a delicious meal. "I've been influenced by many people in my life, but one of the most influential is my life partner, Oprah," Stedman explained when he won the Horatio Alger Award in 2022. "I am very grateful and blessed to her in my life because she is the one who helped me to realize who I am as a person."