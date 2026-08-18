Big Bang Theory Star Melissa Rauch's Real-Life Voice Is Nothing Like Bernadette's

For 10 delightful seasons of beloved sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," actor Melissa Rauch entertained fans as the adorable Bernadette Rostenkowski. Her signature glasses and high-pitched voice set Bernadette apart, instantly making her a memorable character, but something you might not realize about the actor is that her real voice doesn't sound anything like Bernadette's high-pitched squeal at all. Anyone who's ever watched or listened to an interview with Rauch can attest to the shock of hearing a completely different voice coming out of the sitcom star. But, it wasn't the powers that be who asked Rauch to speak in a certain way for the role — she came up with the idea herself.

@epicscreenshots Ever wondered how Melissa Rauch created Bernadette's unforgettable voice? 🗣️💬 She shares the adorable story of how talking to her mom inspired the iconic high-pitched tone. "Thanks, Mom!" 😂 But does she really talk like that in real life? Watch this hilarious behind-the-scenes interview to find out! BigBangTheory BernadetteVoice BigBangTheory BernadetteRostenkowski MelissaRauch BBTSeason4 SitcomFans BBTBehindTheScenes BigBangBTS BigBangSeason4 TVComedy BBTFandom TVTrivia BigBangMoments SitcomLegend MelissaRauchFans BernadetteMoments BBTVoice BBTFunFacts BigBangIconic BigBangActress TVInterviews SitcomBloopers BBTFaves BigBangSitcom BernadetteBTS ClassicBBT BBTComedyGold SitcomClassics BBTCharacters BigBangFansUnite SitcomTrivia MelissaRauchBehindScenes BBTCastMoments BigBangTrivia IconicSitcoms BBTMemories TVThrowback ComedyBehindTheScenes BBTActresses BigBangFunMoments BBTInspiration BernadetteTrivia BBTSeason4Trivia TVSitcomFun BBTScenes TVFandomMoments MelissaRauchInsights BBTClassicMoments SitcomHighlights BernadetteBTSInterview ♬ original sound – EpicScreenShots

While speaking to her castmates Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar on set, Rauch revealed that many fans assume her real voice sounds like Bernadette's. She explained that, before her audition, the prolific voice actor was on a phone call with her mom, who has a similar cadence to Bernadette's. "The scene kind of reminded me a little bit of her, so I just decided to go in and try it," Rauch reasoned (via TikTok), admitting that it was a big gamble since, "It could have been really bad. They could have been like, 'Why did you suck on helium before you came into the room?' But luckily it worked out."

During a 2026 appearance on "The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast," Rauch recalled the fateful day when she auditioned for the role, confessing that her decision to use the high-pitched squeal was made just moments before, because she knew she had to make herself stand out. "There were so many other women there, and I just remember looking around the room, thinking like, 'Okay, maybe I'll put these glasses on to sort of differentiate myself," she shared.