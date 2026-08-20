Quote Of The Day By Vincent Van Gogh: 'Find Things Beautiful As Much As...'

Vincent Van Gogh was a prolific Dutch artist, famous for his Post-Impressionist work. His "Starry Night" painting, which you can see at New York's Museum of Modern Art, is one of the most recognizable in the world. Along with being a talented painter, Van Gogh was also a troubled man who dealt with mental health problems his entire life. In fact, he infamously cut off his left ear, and you can see him with a bandage over it in a number of his self-portraits.

Van Gogh was born in Zundert, in the southern part of the Netherlands, in 1853. As an adult, he worked a variety of different jobs, including as an assistant teacher and bookseller. It wasn't until he was 27 that he decided to try his hand at being an artist, and he painted nearly 900 oil paintings in the next decade before his young death. Van Gogh shot himself while he was living in Auvers-sur-Oise, outside of Paris, and he died on July 29, 1890, at the age of 37. Even with his depressive episodes and his manner of death, Van Gogh was still someone who could see beauty all around him, and he was able to capture and reflect that beauty for others to enjoy with his art.

Along with being an incredible painter, Van Gogh had a way with words. He was a frequent letter writer, and hundreds of his letters still survive. In them, we're able to get insights into the artist's thoughts and passions, and that's why a passage from one of his letters is our quote of the day.