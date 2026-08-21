Royal Insiders Saw Signs Prince Harry & Meghan Would Leave The Royal Family

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave royal life behind remains a hot topic of discussion. Some royal insiders and experts reportedly saw Meghan and Harry's abrupt exit from the U.K. coming a mile away, citing a handful of incidents that hinted they were going to bolt. In his book, "The Four Wives of Windsor," royal correspondent Simon Vigar chronicled the events that led to the couple's shocking exit. Among other things, palace insiders divulged that Meghan seemingly didn't quite comprehend what she was getting herself into. As a senior palace aide dished, "Meghan understood 'the show' bit but not the cultural side of the royal family."

The moment Vigar realized the Duchess of Sussex might not stick around came when he covered her official tour to Fiji, alongside Harry. Meghan was attending an engagement at a market, but she ended up not completing it, citing a "security issue." Vigar argues that this wasn't true, and that he personally witnessed the former "Suits" star walking right past a woman who was eagerly waiting to meet her without so much as a glance. "She [Meghan] just zoomed past her, and that was that. Meghan was off. It was very strange. [...] I suppose that was an early sign in retrospect. That was an early sign that there was a mismatch in expectations," he wrote.

Royal experts have also pointed out several signs that Meghan and Harry were planning on leaving the royal family, citing the Sussexes' candid conversations about how much they struggled with the pressures of royal life. "There's a couple here who are saying that the intense media scrutiny of their lives is making them question whether they want to continue to be royals, effectively," royal expert Camilla Tominey noted during a 2019 appearance on "This Morning."