The Glaringly Obvious Sign Prince Harry Regrets Leaving Royal Life Behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal roles in January 2020, and they never looked back — or so they've insisted. The Duchess of Sussex appeared much happier after leaving the U.K. and moving back to her home state of California, but she has shown many signs that she regrets leaving the royal family, from insisting on being called Meghan Sussex to continuing to do royal-style tours of other countries. On the other hand, her husband has repeatedly hinted through both his words and actions that he has no plans to return to his old life. During a New York Times event in 2024, the Duke of Sussex said he sees himself living in the U.S. for the foreseeable future because he's able to raise his two kids without having their every move plastered across the papers. "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. ... I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me," Harry confessed, per People.

The Children's Prince. 👑 WellChild Award winner Gwen challenges Prince Harry to a ballon sword 🗡️ fight! 😂#PrinceHarry #WellChildAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/p1k8Z6kSXx — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 8, 2025

However, Harry's September 2025 return to the U.K. might have confirmed that he misses royal life more than he'd admit. Photos of his four-day visit to his home country showed Harry in his element as he greeted well-wishers, charmed the attendees of The Diana Awards and an Invictus Games event, hung out with local musicians, and had adorable interactions with the young honorees of the WellChild Awards 2025.