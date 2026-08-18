Wladimir Klitschko Vows To Keep Hayden Panettiere's Memory Alive For Their Daughter Kaya

While Hayden Panettiere transformed professionally from a child actor into a TV star, she had long wanted to be a mother. In an interview on the "Jay Shetty Podcast," which aired in May 2026, she said, "I always dreamt of becoming a mom. ...It was something that I always knew that I would be, always wanted to be. And I had all these ideas in my head of the kind of mother that I was going to be." However, things didn't work out the way she'd dreamt when Kaya was born.

Panettiere was painfully honest about her struggles with postpartum depression and how she used alcohol to try and deal with it at first. "I was miserable," she told Shetty. "I was in tears all the time." Panettiere experience a long-term addiction to alcohol and opioids. It took time and work to get to a better place, and Panettiere and Kaya were in a good place not long before she died.

Panettiere talked about her relationship with Kaya with NPR. "I spend as much time as I can with her," she said. "I have a great relationship with — co-parenting relationship with Wlad I'm incredibly grateful for. ...If I can't be there with her physically, then I talk to her all the time on FaceTime." Panettiere was also glad her daughter was able to grow up outside the limelight. Our hearts go out to Kaya and Wladimir at this challenging time.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).