Tragic Details About Hayden Panettiere's Life

The following article contains references to substance misuse, depression, domestic violence, and eating disorders

Hayden Panettiere first rose to international acclaim with her performance as perky cheerleader Claire Bennet in aughts classic "Heroes." Then came her turn as former teen popster Juliette Barnes on "Nashville," a role that the star imbued with charm and sass. But beneath her effervescent public persona, Panettiere has led a tragic life.

We don't see much from Hayden Panettiere anymore, which is largely due to the actor's traumatic experiences in the showbiz industry. When it comes to Hollywood tragedies, Panettiere's seemingly endless succession of misfortunes evoke the heartbreaking arcs of the Tinseltown starlets of yesteryear.

But former troubled child star Panettiere is all grown up now. Having been in the industry since she was still in diapers, the actor has decided to semi-withdraw from public life to heal from her trauma. It's been a rocky road, but if one thing's for certain, Panettiere is a survivor. Here are the tragic details about Hayden Panettiere's life.