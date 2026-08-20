Hit '70s Show The Rockford Files Is Getting A Reboot: Meet The Cast

Running for six seasons, "The Rockford Files" was one of the most celebrated TV shows of the 1970s, earning its star, James Garner, five Emmy nominations, winning one. The rough-and-tumble action that made "The Rockford Files" so popular also earned Garner a lot of knee and back problems, which is why he quit the series. But former criminal turned private detective Jim Rockford and his gold Pontiac Firebird are still iconic, so it isn't surprising that a new version of the show is on the way. And based on the cast that has been put together, the new "Rockford Files" looks like a surefire hit.

David Boreanaz takes the lead role from James Garner. Boreanaz first found fame playing Angel, the vampire cursed to have a soul on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The character proved so popular that he got his own spin-off, aptly titled "Angel," which saw Boreanaz's play a detective, but with a decidedly more supernatural twist than his new role as Jim Rockford will likely have.

Boreanaz followed up "Angel" by joining the cast of "Bones," where he played FBI agent Seeley Booth, who solved murders with his partner, forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan, played by Emily Deschanel. When "Bones" ended after 12 seasons, Boreanaz joined the army (at least, on TV) and played Jason Hayes on "SEAL Team" for seven seasons. Across his three hit shows, Boreanaz has shown that he has the skills to bring 'The Rockford Files" to a new generation of fans. The actor has pulled off action, comedy, and drama time and time again, and, perhaps most importantly, has shown that he isn't afraid to look a little goofy from time to time.