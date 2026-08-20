Hit '70s Show The Rockford Files Is Getting A Reboot: Meet The Cast
Running for six seasons, "The Rockford Files" was one of the most celebrated TV shows of the 1970s, earning its star, James Garner, five Emmy nominations, winning one. The rough-and-tumble action that made "The Rockford Files" so popular also earned Garner a lot of knee and back problems, which is why he quit the series. But former criminal turned private detective Jim Rockford and his gold Pontiac Firebird are still iconic, so it isn't surprising that a new version of the show is on the way. And based on the cast that has been put together, the new "Rockford Files" looks like a surefire hit.
David Boreanaz takes the lead role from James Garner. Boreanaz first found fame playing Angel, the vampire cursed to have a soul on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The character proved so popular that he got his own spin-off, aptly titled "Angel," which saw Boreanaz's play a detective, but with a decidedly more supernatural twist than his new role as Jim Rockford will likely have.
Boreanaz followed up "Angel" by joining the cast of "Bones," where he played FBI agent Seeley Booth, who solved murders with his partner, forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan, played by Emily Deschanel. When "Bones" ended after 12 seasons, Boreanaz joined the army (at least, on TV) and played Jason Hayes on "SEAL Team" for seven seasons. Across his three hit shows, Boreanaz has shown that he has the skills to bring 'The Rockford Files" to a new generation of fans. The actor has pulled off action, comedy, and drama time and time again, and, perhaps most importantly, has shown that he isn't afraid to look a little goofy from time to time.
David Boreanaz won't be solving crimes on The Rockford Files alone
While David Boreanaz will be saving the day as Jim Rockford on "The Rockford Files," he won't be doing it alone. According to Deadline, Jacki Weaver has signed on to play Boreanaz's trailer park neighbor who isn't afraid to speak her mind. Born and raised in Australia, Weaver began her career at 16 and soon became an in-demand actor. After becoming a star in Australia, Weaver received her first Oscar nomination for 2010's "Animal Kingdom," which launched her Hollywood career. She earned her second nomination for 2012's "Silver Linings Playbook."
Felix Solis is also joining the show as Nitty, Rockford's best friend who also happens to be a defense attorney. If the new series is anything like the original, Rockford may need his friend's legal knowledge to help get him out of some scrapes from time to time. Solis is best known for playing drug cartel leader Omar Navarro on the final two seasons of Netflix's "Ozark" and as FBI agent Matt Garza on "The Rookie." He has also worked with Boreanaz in the past, appearing in four episodes of "SEAL Team."
Rounding out the cast is Michaela McManus, playing Kate, a police detective who had a romantic relationship with Rockford. McManus first came to prominence when she joined the cast of "One Tree Hill" in the show's fifth season, playing Lindsey Strauss. Soon after, McManus joined the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, playing Kim Greylek on the 10th season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." And, like Solis, McManus also worked on "SEAL Team" with Boreanaz, appearing in 11 episodes as his wife, Alana Hayes.