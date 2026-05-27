Bones Star David Boreanaz Has Completely Transformed

With a Hollywood resume spanning more than three decades, TV titan David Boreanaz has been a staple on the small screen since he first captivated the masses in the '90s classic "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (see what the cast looks like today) The leading man famously portrayed the brooding vampire Angel in the supernatural series, appearing in three seasons before nabbing his very own spin-off "Angel." Boreanaz continued to find massive success with subsequent roles in the hit shows "Bones" and "SEAL Team," both of which elevated his star power.

Though he is now regarded as one of television's most sought-after actors, Boreanaz's journey to fame was anything but smooth, as he endured many hardships and hurdles throughout his career. From sleeping on his sister's couch while struggling to find roles to a shocking cheating scandal, Boreanaz has come a long way since first bursting onto the acting scene.

Boreanaz remains one of the entertainment industry's hardest-working talents, and he shows no signs of slowing down, as he is slated to headline the reboot of the '70s detective drama "The Rockford Files." Given his stellar track record with popular shows, it seems as though the remake will be yet another feather in Boreanaz's acting cap, further demonstrating his undeniable appeal as a performer.