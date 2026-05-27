Bones Star David Boreanaz Has Completely Transformed
With a Hollywood resume spanning more than three decades, TV titan David Boreanaz has been a staple on the small screen since he first captivated the masses in the '90s classic "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (see what the cast looks like today) The leading man famously portrayed the brooding vampire Angel in the supernatural series, appearing in three seasons before nabbing his very own spin-off "Angel." Boreanaz continued to find massive success with subsequent roles in the hit shows "Bones" and "SEAL Team," both of which elevated his star power.
Though he is now regarded as one of television's most sought-after actors, Boreanaz's journey to fame was anything but smooth, as he endured many hardships and hurdles throughout his career. From sleeping on his sister's couch while struggling to find roles to a shocking cheating scandal, Boreanaz has come a long way since first bursting onto the acting scene.
Boreanaz remains one of the entertainment industry's hardest-working talents, and he shows no signs of slowing down, as he is slated to headline the reboot of the '70s detective drama "The Rockford Files." Given his stellar track record with popular shows, it seems as though the remake will be yet another feather in Boreanaz's acting cap, further demonstrating his undeniable appeal as a performer.
David Boreanaz was a struggling actor with big dreams
Born on May 16, 1969, in Buffalo, New York, David Boreanaz relocated to Philadelphia when he was 7 years old for his father David's TV broadcasting job, allowing the future Hollywood star to get a look at the industry at a young age. The move proved to be a blessing for Boreanaz, as Philadelphia was where he first discovered his love for acting while in grade school. "When I moved to Philadelphia, I got pushed around a lot and had to try to find my way. It was a different environment than Buffalo," he said to Parade.
Acting helped Boreanaz get out of his shell, and he ultimately pursued a degree in the craft. After graduating from Ithaca College in 1991 with a degree in cinema and photography, he set his sights on sunny Los Angeles in hopes of becoming an actor. As with many famous figures, Boreanaz's road to stardom was bumpy — he struggled to find gigs and crashed on his sister's couch while waiting for his big break.
While in between his many auditions, Boreanaz did everything from scrubbing toilets to handing out towels at the gym. His first taste of success arrived in the form of a commercial with another future TV star. "My first paid gig was in a JCPenney commercial with Bryan Cranston, before he was famous. The commercial was all about clothes and being the 'it' guy," he told Philadelphia Magazine.
His luck changed when he guest-starred on an iconic sitcom
After experiencing some growing pains as a young and hungry actor in Hollywood, David Boreanaz finally landed his first big acting gig when he appeared in a 1993 episode of the iconic sitcom "Married... with Children." In the episode, he portrayed Kelly's handsome yet unfaithful biker boyfriend Frank, the role that helped get his name out there in the industry while also making quite the impression on series star Christina Applegate.
In her memoir "You With the Sad Eyes," Applegate shared her tragic, real-life story and revealed that the two had briefly dated after his stint on the show. She credited Boreanaz with helping her safely leave an abusive relationship she was stuck in. "David made me feel safe in my house, and a few days later, he and I started a thing. We dated for a few months, and even though it didn't last, he helped me eventually leave," she wrote via Entertainment Weekly. "I adore David for that. Thinking back, I can't say enough how much I appreciated him for being the reason I was finally able to get back to normal."
Though their romance was short-lived, Boreanaz and Applegate would publicly reunite in 2009 on stage at the People's Choice Awards, looking friendly and sharing a kiss. Despite gaining some much-needed exposure from the popular sitcom, Boreanaz continued waiting for his big break, which eventually came four years later with the supernatural staple "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."
He became a vampire heartthrob in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
After years of Hollywood hurdles and struggling to make it big, David Boreanaz landed his breakout role as the immortal vampire Angel in the fan-favorite series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." He famously portrayed star Sarah Michelle Gellar's brooding love interest for three seasons. "It happened so quickly, but in order for things to happen quickly when you recognize them, you have to be ready; when it hits, it's quick. When 'Buffy' hit, I was in the right spot at the right time," he told Entertainment Weekly.
"It went so fast, so the casting process turned into a quick, first day of shooting that ended up like a madhouse for me. I embraced it and went along with the ride." Boreanaz's ride proved to be quite successful, as he became a bona fide heartthrob on "Buffy" and a beloved character. He was able to showcase his range by portraying the complex and tormented Angel, who eventually goes off in search of redemption in the spin-off "Angel."
"Buffy" received countless accolades throughout its run and won the Saturn Award for Best Genre Television Series in 1998, while Boreanaz was nominated for Choice TV Actor by the Teen Choice Awards. Since its conclusion, many "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stars have sadly passed away, and Boreanaz honored Nicholas Brendon after his death in 2026. "He carried something real. Not perfect. Not polished. Just real," he wrote on Instagram via E! News.
David Boreanaz landed his own successful spin-off
Following his successful stint on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," David Boreanaz nabbed his own spin-off series, "Angel," in 1999, which adopted a darker and more mature tone throughout its five-season run. His character Angel, as well as those like Cordelia Chase and Wesley Wyndam-Price, became fully developed, and Boreanaz even donned a director's hat to helm an episode in its final season.
Series creator Joss Whedon knew Boreanaz could handle leading a show of his own after seeing the actor's performance in a Season 2 episode of "Buffy," in which the slayer and Angel are possessed by the spirits of a high school student and female teacher. Boreanaz's range and eagerness to commit to the storyline ultimately sold Whedon on the spin-off. "I watched David very emotionally, unabashedly, and poetically playing a woman, and in that moment was like, 'This guy can anchor a show,'" he said to Entertainment Weekly for its 20th anniversary.
"Angel" is now regarded as one of the best spin-off series of all time and further established the actor's star power on the small screen. Boreanaz would go on to become synonymous with the complex character and supernatural franchise, and his performance garnered rave reviews from fans. "'Angel' I think is still one of those shows that is still underrated," he told People. "It was a very adult-themed exploration of action stuff. Both of those shows will live on."
He tried to make the jump to the big screen with the slasher 'Valentine'
Hot off the success of his "Buffy" fame and during his "Angel" days, David Boreanaz decided to try and make the transition to the big screen and starred in the 2001 slasher "Valentine." The film featured the additional talents of Katherine Heigl, Denise Richards, and Marley Shelton — Boreanaz once again embraced his dark side to star in the bloody flick. "I like angry, bitter characters," he told The Movies Online.
"I don't really have a plan of where I'm supposed to be. I'll take a project if I can enjoy it and learn from it. And if I'm afraid of something, if I feel it's a stretch, then I know it's right." It was panned by critics despite making a modest profit, though it has since found new appreciation in the decades since its release. The AU Review retrospectively called it "a cult gem, an early-2000s relic that has aged far better than many of its louder peers," in 2026.
Despite the project's lackluster response at the time, Boreanaz persevered and would eventually return to his TV sweet spot after the conclusion of "Angel." The actor would dabble in film work following "Valentine," but they were mainly direct-to-video releases like romantic comedies that had little fanfare. Boreanaz likely knew his place was on the small screen, as proven by his impressive track record with hit TV shows.
He got married and became a devoted family man
David Boreanaz tied the knot for the second time when he married Playboy model and fellow actor Jaime Bergman in 2001. The actor was previously married to Ingrid Quinn from 1997 to 1999. The couple welcomed son Jaden in 2002, and daughter Bella in 2009, and Boreanaz has opened up about juggling his personal life with his demanding career. "Maintaining the balance between work and your family life and being able to keep the structure between the two. You are so busy," he told Parade.
Boreanaz further detailed how he and his family enjoy staying out of the limelight when he's not working, noting that they love being in each other's company. "We're such homebodies. We love to stay outside and cook. We love barbequing and swimming. We love going on adventures outside of our home." In 2024, the father of two shared an amusing moment with his son, Jaden, when he helped him move out of his New York City apartment.
"It was a test of patience!" Boreanaz joked to People about the chaotic experience. "Parenting is such a journey. It never ends, and it never gets easier!" He further revealed that Jaden was moving to pursue his creative passions as a musician, saying, "... you have to go with the beat of your heart." On Instagram, Boreanaz frequently chronicles milestones in his children's lives, including his daughter Bella's 16th birthday in 2025. "Happy birthday my sweet Bella Vita Bardot," he wrote.
He returned to his roots with the smash hit 'Bones'
After appearing in two small-screen hits, David Boreanaz went for the TV trifecta when he starred opposite Emily Deschanel in the crime dramedy "Bones" in 2005. Boreanaz portrayed everyman FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth — the character was a welcome change from his brooding former counterpart, Angel. The actor was ready for a career switch-up after playing the vampire for seven years. His undeniable on-screen chemistry with Deschanel helped the show become a massive hit with audiences and spawn 12 sensational seasons.
"Emily Deschanel and I were like, 'How do we change the spectrum of half-hour procedural?'" Boreanaz told People about their approach to their characters. "You have to have it be character-driven. You have to be talking over dead forensic bodies, cracking jokes. You have to be in tune with each other. And we created something special." Clearly, they discovered a winning formula, as "Bones" became a ratings knockout.
As with "Angel," Boreanaz flexed his directing muscles and helmed 11 episodes out of the crime series' whopping 246 episodes. The leading man was nominated for the People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Drama Actor, and he was included in Entertainment Weekly's "30 Best 'Will They/Won't They?' TV Couples" in 2012. Boreanaz has expressed interest in reuniting with the cast of "Bones" for a potential reboot. "That show would be an easy, 'Let's put the jeans back on, they fit comfortably, let's revisit that maybe,'" he said to Parade.
David Boreanaz overcame turmoil in his personal life
Despite starring in three fan-favorite shows and becoming TV's go-to leading man, David Boreanaz found his personal life splashed in the tabloids in 2010 after he was exposed for having an affair with media journalist Rachel Uchitel. Uchitel also had an affair with Tiger Woods during his marriage to Elin Nordegren. The actor alleged she had tried to blackmail him, forcing him to confess to the illicit relationship that occurred when his wife had been pregnant. "Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities," Boreanaz confessed to People. "I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible."
The couple managed to overcome the cheating scandal and become stronger because of it, with Boreanaz ultimately taking full accountability for his actions. The pair went to therapy to work through their issues and regain his wife's trust. "I'm not saying everything's okay. I'm still angry. I'm still mad. I am still hurt," she said to People. "It took a crisis, it took infidelity to get us off our a***s and work for what we want. We do the best we can. That's all we can do."
Boreanaz's affair wasn't the only controversy he faced in 2010, as he was also sued for sexual harassment by a "Bones" extra that year, though the lawsuit was subsequently dismissed in 2011; the actor had denied all allegations. Boreanaz and his wife were able to make it through the tumultuous period and devote themselves to their marriage.
He continued his enviable TV reign as a Navy SEAL
As if three successful TV shows weren't enough, David Boreanaz continued his string of small-screen luck by starring in the 2017 military drama "SEAL Team." For seven seasons, Boreanaz portrayed special ops leader Jason Hayes, the most physically demanding role of his career. He did many of his character stunts, and though bittersweet, he was ready to move on from the show and the intense dedication it required, as he was 55 by its conclusion.
"I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body's not moving like it used to... I think I've had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders. It's been quite a journey," Boreanaz told People ahead of the drama's series finale. The actor took great pleasure in representing the military and the mental health struggles so many soldiers endure from their service. The series enlisted the expertise of real-life former Navy SEALs as writers, and more than 70% of its crew members were veterans.
"I know our show has done that, because I get responses from people reaching out saying, 'Thank you for your show. I was going to kill myself. I watched it in a moment that helped me call out for help, and you saved my life,'" he told Variety. "That, in itself, is the biggest award I can get for a show like this."
He got fans excited by rebooting a classic '70s crime series
David Boreanaz truly is the king of television with four hit shows under his belt, and he wasted no time finding his next exciting project: a reboot of a beloved '70s classic. Boreanaz will be taking on the role of James Rockford, a savvy Los Angeles private investigator originated by the late and great James Garner in "The Rockford Files." If Boreanaz's past track record with shows is any indication, there is a very good chance that the reboot will be yet another hit for the seasoned star.
When discussing his decades-spanning career, the actor touched on his longevity while praising those around him. "It's just about the people that you meet along the way — the great actors, showrunners, directors, producers," he told Variety, before teasing his future projects. "It's been a tough grind, and I've got some really great things that are happening right now. Those fruits will soon be heard of, I guess."
"The Rockford Files" is the latest project Boreanaz has in the works, and he will not only be starring in the reboot but also producing it. The TV staple will be joined by Michaela McManus, Jacki Weaver, and Felix Solis, and the series will follow the P.I. after he is released from prison for a crime he didn't commit. Boreanaz will no doubt deliver a stellar performance as Rockford and will further cement his status as one of TV's greatest talents.