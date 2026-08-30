Remember '60s Bombshell Elke Sommer? Here's What She Looks Like Decades Later
With eyes that could melt the coldest of hearts and a wonderful sense of comedic timing, Elke Sommer was destined to become a star. Born in Berlin, Germany, Sommer's career started at the end of the 1950s in Italy, where she first appeared in small roles before becoming a breakout star and sex symbol on par with Sophia Loren. In 1961, the actor made her English-speaking debut in "Why Bother to Knock!," and caught the attention of Hollywood.
In 1963's Sommar appeared in "The Victors" with Albert Finney, George Hamilton, and George Peppard, and co-starred in "The Prize" with the reportedly "dull" Paul Newman. 1964 saw Sommar working alongside Peter Sellers in the "Pink Panther" sequel, "A Shot in the Dark." Sommer made her first appearance in Playboy that year, cementing her status as a sex symbol. The magazine later named her one of the sexiest actresses of the 20th century.
Now in her 80s, Sommer is as glamorous as ever. In a 2021 appearance, the "Wrecking Crew" star still had her platinum blonde hair, breathtaking eyes, and the same mischievous smile that kept the likes of Bob Hope and Dean Martin on their toes. She was also still quite stylish. Sommer showed off her metallic-sequin tunic, layered with a dark coat, and a dark laced fascinator that helped make her hair and rosy cheeks pop.
Elke Sommer's beauty routine was surprisingly simple
Elke Sommer's last credited role was a voice part in the 2017 short "A Thousand Kisses." She doesn't have social media. According to German outlet Bunte, she lives in Germany, although she reportedly spends the winter months in California. She was married to Wolf Walther, the director of New York's Essex House, who died in July 2026.
Sommer has largely stayed out of the public eye since 2021, although she does give the odd interview to German outlets. Still, we have a few insights into how she's aged so gracefully. While there is no end to expensive skin care products, some of the old Hollywood beauty tips are still the best. In a 1963 interview with Lydia Lane (via Vintage Venus), Elke Sommer broke down her beauty routine: "I believe in water. Lots of it, very hot and very cold. I steam my face over a basin of water that contains herbs that I get from a health food store. When I am sure my pores are open, I dry my face thoroughly with a clean fluffy towel. Then I splash my face with ice water and again dry it."
While we don't know for sure if she's had work done and wouldn't judge her if she did, we do know that in 1986, at least, she was against having non-essential work done. She claimed to have avoided it herself. As she advised young stars in the Los Angeles Times: "Work on your mind first and take acting lessons instead of presenting yourself as just a pretty body."