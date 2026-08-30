Remember '60s Bombshell Elke Sommer? Here's What She Looks Like Decades Later

With eyes that could melt the coldest of hearts and a wonderful sense of comedic timing, Elke Sommer was destined to become a star. Born in Berlin, Germany, Sommer's career started at the end of the 1950s in Italy, where she first appeared in small roles before becoming a breakout star and sex symbol on par with Sophia Loren. In 1961, the actor made her English-speaking debut in "Why Bother to Knock!," and caught the attention of Hollywood.

In 1963's Sommar appeared in "The Victors" with Albert Finney, George Hamilton, and George Peppard, and co-starred in "The Prize" with the reportedly "dull" Paul Newman. 1964 saw Sommar working alongside Peter Sellers in the "Pink Panther" sequel, "A Shot in the Dark." Sommer made her first appearance in Playboy that year, cementing her status as a sex symbol. The magazine later named her one of the sexiest actresses of the 20th century.

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Now in her 80s, Sommer is as glamorous as ever. In a 2021 appearance, the "Wrecking Crew" star still had her platinum blonde hair, breathtaking eyes, and the same mischievous smile that kept the likes of Bob Hope and Dean Martin on their toes. She was also still quite stylish. Sommer showed off her metallic-sequin tunic, layered with a dark coat, and a dark laced fascinator that helped make her hair and rosy cheeks pop.