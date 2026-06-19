Beauty Tips From Old Hollywood Icons That Are Still Useful Today

Greta Garbo had a few old-school beauty tricks up her glamorous sleeves, and one way she stayed looking her best was by following a very thorough and specific skincare routine. Like many of her Old Hollywood contemporaries, Garbo worked with famous dermatologist Erno Laszlo. The doctor founded his own skincare company, and he directed clients like Garbo on which products to use. In fact, Garbo's skincare routine was so famous that the instruction sheet she was given from Dr. Laszlo was sold at a 2012 auction for $1,000. Garbo was instructed to use oils, soaps, creams, and more, following different steps for morning and night. The actor even had specific steps to follow for evenings out and formal occasions.

While it's not vital for us all to hire a world-famous doctor to give us a custom skincare regimen, like Garbo did, it is important to be as committed to skincare as she was. The skin is the largest organ of the body, and it's important that we're cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing it on a regular basis. While the exact products each person uses will vary, most dermatologists agree that consistency is what's most important in taking care of the skin. "Consistency is key," as dermatologist Ife J. Rodney said to Business Insider. "You have to have a routine that's simple, that's something you can stick with every day."