Hollywood Reacts To Dolly Parton's Heartbreaking Death At 80
News of Dolly Parton's passing has taken Hollywood by storm. Immediately after it was announced that the country music superstar died at the age of 80, social media flooded with tributes from fans and fellow stars alike. It's no secret that Parton was beloved by fellow celebrities far and wide. Yet, witnessing just how many big names quickly responded to the music icon's death proves just how loved she really is — as if there was ever any question.
Parton's fellow country artist Kacey Musgraves took to X and simply wrote, "Dolly," with a broken heart emoji and added, "This really really hurts." "Damn. RIP Dolly. What a singular force she was," CNN's Kaitlan Collins tweeted. Seth MacFarlane also took to X with a heartfelt tribute, writing, "The news of Dolly Parton's passing is devastating. I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on 'The Orville,' and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was," noting, "The world is a dimmer place today without her." Henry Winkler tweeted, "What a sad day for America what a sad day for the world what a sad day for the [Parton] family. Dolly! We will miss you in more ways than one can say you were a treasure on this earth." These posts only scratch the surface of the social media tributes that rolled in. Parton not only changed country music, but clearly had an immense impact on people who admired her from afar as well as those who were lucky enough to be in her presence.
Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 costars immediately shared their thoughts
Dolly Parton's final social media posts nod to her lasting legacy. And posts from the people who knew her best say a lot about her legacy, too. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Parton's main co-stars from the movie "9 To 5," promptly posted on Instagram about Parton's death. "No words," wrote Tomlin alongside a broken heart emoji and a photo of her and Parton. Fonda had many words, but shared a similar sentiment. "I am devastated," Fonda's Instagram caption next to a photo of her and Parton laughing on set. "Let's be grateful for all that she has left us to ease our sadness now. I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves." she wrote, later adding, "Dress up and celebrate her spirit. But first, watch the final episode of 'Grace and Frankie' where she's an Angel, the head honcho working class angel in Heaven. RIP, beautiful woman. We love you."
The trio of stars built a long-lasting friendship that began back in 1980. In 2022, the three "9 to 5" stars reunited on Fonda and Tomlin's series "Grace and Frankie" when Parton made a cameo in the aforementioned episode. And, just like what seems to be the case with everyone else who knew Parton, Fonda and Tomlin are grieving this immense loss.