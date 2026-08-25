Hollywood Reacts To Dolly Parton's Heartbreaking Death At 80

News of Dolly Parton's passing has taken Hollywood by storm. Immediately after it was announced that the country music superstar died at the age of 80, social media flooded with tributes from fans and fellow stars alike. It's no secret that Parton was beloved by fellow celebrities far and wide. Yet, witnessing just how many big names quickly responded to the music icon's death proves just how loved she really is — as if there was ever any question.

Parton's fellow country artist Kacey Musgraves took to X and simply wrote, "Dolly," with a broken heart emoji and added, "This really really hurts." "Damn. RIP Dolly. What a singular force she was," CNN's Kaitlan Collins tweeted. Seth MacFarlane also took to X with a heartfelt tribute, writing, "The news of Dolly Parton's passing is devastating. I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on 'The Orville,' and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was," noting, "The world is a dimmer place today without her." Henry Winkler tweeted, "What a sad day for America what a sad day for the world what a sad day for the [Parton] family. Dolly! We will miss you in more ways than one can say you were a treasure on this earth." These posts only scratch the surface of the social media tributes that rolled in. Parton not only changed country music, but clearly had an immense impact on people who admired her from afar as well as those who were lucky enough to be in her presence.