Dolly Parton, Country Music Superstar, Dead At 80
Country legend and "Jolene" singer-songwriter Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, at age 80, per People, bidding a final farewell to her fans. Penning hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "9 to 5" Parton leaves behind a musical legacy that includes an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center Honor, Guinness World Record in 2018 for most decades with a Top 20 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and most hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist, as well as 50 Grammy nominations and 10 wins (via Biography and Grammy). But her impact on the world went beyond just music. An esteemed actress, writer, business woman and philanthropist, Parton was instrumental in the research and development of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine thanks to her $1 million donation (via Forbes).
Born from humble beginnings, Parton grew up in Locust Ridge, Tennessee as one of 12 children. What they lacked in money they made up for in love. She told USA Today, "We grew up knowing Jesus loved us and through God all things are possible, so I've carried that all the way through my life and gathered a lot of strength from that as well." Adding, "I just always felt like I knew who I was, and I just try to stay anchored within myself and my beliefs."
By the time Dolly was performing around Knoxville, the country singer knew music was her destiny. She toldthe outlet, "I just knew that I wanted to be out in a bigger world. I knew there was more than just the Smokies. I love my people, I love my home, but I just wanted to do more."
Parton leaves behind an impressive legacy
After moving to Nashville in the late '60s, Dolly Parton's career took off after appearing on The Porter Wagoner Show, the #1 country music show at the time (via Tennessean). Becoming a dynamic duo, Porter and Dolly continuously sang live together. As she told Tennessean, "I learned so many things from Porter... we were just so passionate about what we did," but the pair still had their conflicts. As they "butted heads all the time," Parton knew seven years in that she had to move on, leaving behind iconic songs recorded together like "A Fool Like Me" and "A Good Understanding." The problem was, Wagoner thought differently.
Legend has it that Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You" for Porter when she decided to leave the show and move on, trading in Nashville for Hollywood in 1973 (via Tennessean). The country star explained to Tennessean, "I thought, 'How am I gonna make him understand how much I appreciate everything, but that I have to go?' ... So I went home and I thought, 'Well, what do you do best? You write songs.'" Once she showed the song to Porter, he infamously cried, telling her she was free to leave the show as long as he could produce the now-classic record.
Already signed to RCA Records, her popularity in the next few decades would lead to icon status for the artist with not only hit records, but a lucrative film career, the creation of an amusement park, and countless collaborations that would challenge the notion that Parton was simply a country singer — she was a star.
Dolly Parton wowed audiences across generations and genres
Apart from Parton's smash country hits, fans will surely remember her pop-tinged crossovers from the '70s onward, including the hit "Here You Come Again." Nabbing her first Grammy, she continued to gain recognition as an artist that could do it all, partnering with artists like Kenny Rogers on "Islands in the Stream" in 1983, a song written by the Bee Gees (via Smooth Radio).
Ever-ambitious, Dolly soon set her sights on the movie business, starring in the 1980 hit, 9 to 5 with Jane Fonda. Penning the opening song, she received an Academy Award nomination and continued to star in films like Rhinestone in 1984 (via Biography). But Parton didn't stop there: she envisioned the idea for Dollywood in the early '80s, which opened its doors in 1986.
Perhaps her most significant accomplishment, however, was her long lasting marriage to Carl Dean. Married quietly in 1966, Dean preferred to stay out of the spotlight, but that didn't diminish their love. In an interview with Parade in 2015, Parton sweetly revealed, "He understands me, he gets me. He's very secure within himself. He's never been jealous. It's a great compliment to me. This is his statement: 'Well, hell, I know it's not easy out there. I'd feel less about any man that didn't fall in love with you.' So that's his attitude. Because of that, I realize I'd never find that again in anybody. He loves me and I love him."
Dean was right, it's impossible not to love this extraordinary woman, and Dolly Parton's loss will be felt the world over.