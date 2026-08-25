Dolly Parton, Country Music Superstar, Dead At 80

Country legend and "Jolene" singer-songwriter Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, at age 80, per People, bidding a final farewell to her fans. Penning hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "9 to 5" Parton leaves behind a musical legacy that includes an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center Honor, Guinness World Record in 2018 for most decades with a Top 20 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and most hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist, as well as 50 Grammy nominations and 10 wins (via Biography and Grammy). But her impact on the world went beyond just music. An esteemed actress, writer, business woman and philanthropist, Parton was instrumental in the research and development of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine thanks to her $1 million donation (via Forbes).

Born from humble beginnings, Parton grew up in Locust Ridge, Tennessee as one of 12 children. What they lacked in money they made up for in love. She told USA Today, "We grew up knowing Jesus loved us and through God all things are possible, so I've carried that all the way through my life and gathered a lot of strength from that as well." Adding, "I just always felt like I knew who I was, and I just try to stay anchored within myself and my beliefs."

By the time Dolly was performing around Knoxville, the country singer knew music was her destiny. She toldthe outlet, "I just knew that I wanted to be out in a bigger world. I knew there was more than just the Smokies. I love my people, I love my home, but I just wanted to do more."