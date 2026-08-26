The '80s Were Dolly Parton's Fiercest Fashion Years & These Pics Prove It Hands Down

From the rise of MTV to the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 1980s marked a significant turning point on multiple fronts. Naturally, this extended to the world of country music and one of its defining stars, Dolly Parton, who has just passed away at the age of 80. Indeed, the '80s were a significant chapter in Parton's stunning transformation. Though she initially found major success in the 1960s and '70s with hit tracks like "Dumb Blonde," "Jolene," and "I Will Always Love You," the neon decade is when Parton started to push it to the limit, to borrow a classic phrase from the era, both proving her staying power as a musician and firmly establishing herself in the wider world of pop culture.

In December 1980, Parton starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the iconic film "9 to 5," with her titular theme song becoming the singer-songwriter's first track to reach the coveted No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Just three years later, she scored another No. 1 hit with "Islands in the Stream," a duet with Kenny Rogers. In 1986, Parton purchased the Silver Dollar City theme park in her native Tennessee, and reopened it as Dollywood — a name it notably still operates under to this day.

Then, in 1988, she became the first woman to host the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards solo. Of course, beyond all these massive career milestones, there's also an argument to be made that the '80s were Parton's biggest and boldest decade in terms of fashion — and we've put together a little scrapbook, of sorts, to prove our case.