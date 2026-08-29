Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Coach?

Craig T. Nelson started his career as a comedian in the 1970s and joined The Groundlings, but it never felt right to him. For a time, he left the world of entertainment behind and moved into a log cabin in Mount Shasta, taking any job he could get. But when his old comedy pal Barry Levinson asked him to be in a movie he was making, 1979's "And Justice for All," Nelson decided to give it the old college try. This time, things worked out. He was cast in more movies, most notably 1982's "Poltergeist," and his career took off. Starring in the hit horror movie got Nelson more roles, but they were almost all dramas, and his heart was in comedy. When "Coach" came around, the actor jumped at the chance.

After "Coach" ended, Nelson continued to work in film and TV, and starred in four seasons of the police procedural "The District." Just as that series wrapped up, he found himself landing another iconic role, voicing Bob Parr — aka Mr. Incredible– in Pixar's animated superhero movie, "The Incredibles," in 2004. Along with two sequels to "The Incredibles," Nelson also worked alongside Diane Keaton in "The Family Stone" (2005) and Ryan Reynolds in "The Proposal" (2009). More recent roles include playing Dale Ballard on "The Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon" from 2019 to 2024. He reprised the role in the show's sequel, "Georgie and Mandie's First Marriage," starting in 2024. He has also used his celebrity to speak out about the troubles he faced overcoming addictions to drugs and alcohol, hoping that his story will inspire others to get the help they need.



If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).