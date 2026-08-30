Baby Names Inspired By The Biggest Blonde Superstars In The Music Industry
Whether you're expecting and looking for baby name inspiration or maybe just interested in what's popular, there are plenty of great options in the world of music. Many icons from over the years sport interesting monikers. These could be stage names or the ones they were born with, but either way, their names probably played some role in their popularity. So why not name your little one after one of the biggest artists in music? It could be an homage to a singer you love, or simply a bit of inspiration taken from them.
In particular, there have been many blonde legends in the entertainment industry. Sure, they might not all have naturally blonde hair, but the color has become such a signature for them that it doesn't even matter. And it isn't just their blonde hair that makes them stand out from the crowd of talented singers, but, of course, their names also have to be memorable as well.
This group of musicians also happens to include some great baby name options. From the simple to the more unexpected, there are great name choices for anyone out there. So if you're looking for musician-inspired baby names, you've come to the right place.
Sabrina is a gorgeous name for a baby
Why not name your baby after one of the biggest superstars in music right now? Sabrina Carpenter is officially a star after releasing hit albums like "Emails I Can't Send," "Short n' Sweet," and "Man's Best Friend," and it doesn't look like she has plans to slow down anytime soon. Carpenter already has a couple of Grammys under her belt as well, and she's sure to take home many more awards in the future.
Along with music, she's also a talented actress, most well-known for her breakout role in "Girl Meets World." Since her start in the industry to now, she's already undergone a huge transformation, while holding onto her blonde locks. With such a strong legacy, Carpenter's definitely a great celebrity to name a baby after.
To make it even better, Sabrina is a beautiful name on its own. It's not as popular as some other names on this list, which makes it feel more unique. Sabrina gained popularity in the U.S. as a baby name after the release of the Audrey Hepburn-led film "Sabrina" in 1954.Other pop culture icons with the name are Sabrina Spellman from Archie Comics and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." The name feels ethereal and elegant, so if that's the vibe you're looking for with your baby name, it's definitely one to consider.
If you're looking for something eclectic, Stevie is a great choice
Some people are into more unique and gender-neutral names, so this next one is a great option. Stevie Nicks has been a music legend ever since she joined the rock band Fleetwood Mac on New Year's Eve in 1974. The singer-songwriter helped lead the band to huge heights, and she later launched a solo career that has been just as successful. She also has an iconic style that mixes bohemian clothing with her long blonde hair.
But even if you're just a casual fan of Nicks' music, her first name is simply fun on its own. It tends to be a nickname for longer names, with this being the case for Nicks. Her given name is Stephanie, but her stage name is what most people know her as. Stevie can also be a nickname for Stephen or Steven, but it's a rather unexpected pick for a baby name by itself. If you're unafraid of what others think and want your child to maybe follow in the footsteps of such a superstar as Nicks, you might want to give Stevie a try.
Gwen is a short, sweet, and chic name for a child
Gwen is a name with very old connotations throughout history and mythology, but singer Gwen Stefani has also added her own reputation to the mix. As the lead singer of rock band No Doubt and a successful solo artist, Stefani is hard to forget. Add to that her reputation as a trendsetter with an ever changing look, and there's really no reason not to consider naming your child after her. It would be a subtle tribute to the singer of hits like "Don't Speak," "Hollaback Girl," and "The Sweet Escape." Stefani is also known for being a coach on the hit singing competition series, "The Voice," which is where she met her now-husband, country music star Blake Shelton.
The name also has an interesting story behind it outside of its connection to Stefani. Gwen is a Welsh name, and the most prominent long version of the name is Guinevere. For those unfamiliar, the most famous Guinevere in history or pop culture is arguably the figure from Arthurian legend who marries King Arthur and becomes a queen. But there are also other options for a longer name with Gwen as a nickname, including Gwendolyn and Gwyneth, with various spellings.
Carrie is a more traditional name to pick for your baby
If you're looking for a name with English roots, Carrie is a great option. And why not be inspired by country music superstar Carrie Underwood? The singer has been at the top of her game ever since winning "American Idol" in 2005. Since then, she's released many hit tracks like "Before He Cheats," "Cowboy Casanova," and "Something in the Water."For pretty much her whole career, Underwood has had her hair dyed a light blonde color, which perfectly fit her girl-next-door vibe when she first debuted. Later in her career, she moved to a more platinum blonde hair that was a good match to her more sophisticated allure.
As for the name itself, Carrie is great on its own. Simple and to the point, it's a pretty option for parents-to-be. But it's also a common nickname for longer names like Caroline and Carolyn, while other spellings like Cary are occasionally seen with men. Of course, there are also many other major Carries in pop culture, such as the main character from Stephen King's horror novel "Carrie" and the style icon that is Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City." The moniker is an uncomplicated and neat option for a baby.
Bowie is an edgy name that could be a fantastic choice
If you're looking for a music superstar with a more distinctive name to use for a baby, David Bowie is a good choice to consider. Maybe not his first name, David, but rather his last name, Bowie. Of course, Bowie is actually a stage name he took on for his career. But considering how memorable it is and how it helped make him famous, it's definitely a moniker that could make your baby stand out as well. It's gotten more popular these days as more people pick androgynous and unconventional names for their children, but that shouldn't stop anyone from using it if they want to.
To note, Bowie also isn't a natural blonde, and he tried out a bunch of different hair colors over the years, like his red Ziggy Stardust hue that stood out among the rest of his looks. But in many of his most iconic eras, his hair was a bright blonde, so we think it should count. For a lot of his life, Bowie sported a dirty blonde hair color, while he went for a starker light blonde for other periods, like the memorable platinum blonde hair he rocked during his Serious Moonlight tour in the 1980s. Of course, who could forget the blonde mullet from "Labyrinth" too?