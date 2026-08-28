Dolly Parton & Judy Ogle's 60-Year Bond: Nostalgic Photos Of The Best Friends

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After news broke of the death of country superstar Dolly Parton at the age of 80, tributes quickly poured in for the singer from Tennessee who made Jolene a household name and enriched the lives of millions of people she never met. Dolly Parton's final months were more tragic than anyone realized, yet "she didn't want her fans to worry," according to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail. True to form, the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker put on a brave face — along with her signature makeup and spangles — for her final in-person and video messages before her death. Among those who are surely most affected by the loss is Parton's best friend, Judy Ogle. For more than six decades, the two were inseparable as both friends and colleagues.

Tennessee natives Parton and Ogle were classmates. After high school, Ogle joined the Army to help support her family, while Parton began launching her music career. Once Ogle was discharged, she headed to Nashville, where she reunited with Parton and became her assistant as they traveled for concerts. She also helped ensure that the multi-award-winning artist's legacy would endure for generations to come. One of Parton's final social media posts is especially heartbreaking now, since it reflected her love for Ogle.

These photos show the best of Parton and Ogle's time together as they carved decades' worth of memories. Read on and admire the kind of lifelong friendship we should all be so lucky to have.