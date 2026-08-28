Dolly Parton & Judy Ogle's 60-Year Bond: Nostalgic Photos Of The Best Friends
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After news broke of the death of country superstar Dolly Parton at the age of 80, tributes quickly poured in for the singer from Tennessee who made Jolene a household name and enriched the lives of millions of people she never met. Dolly Parton's final months were more tragic than anyone realized, yet "she didn't want her fans to worry," according to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail. True to form, the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker put on a brave face — along with her signature makeup and spangles — for her final in-person and video messages before her death. Among those who are surely most affected by the loss is Parton's best friend, Judy Ogle. For more than six decades, the two were inseparable as both friends and colleagues.
Tennessee natives Parton and Ogle were classmates. After high school, Ogle joined the Army to help support her family, while Parton began launching her music career. Once Ogle was discharged, she headed to Nashville, where she reunited with Parton and became her assistant as they traveled for concerts. She also helped ensure that the multi-award-winning artist's legacy would endure for generations to come. One of Parton's final social media posts is especially heartbreaking now, since it reflected her love for Ogle.
These photos show the best of Parton and Ogle's time together as they carved decades' worth of memories. Read on and admire the kind of lifelong friendship we should all be so lucky to have.
Dolly Parton and Judy Ogle grew up together
Dolly Parton's friendship with Judy Ogle was one of those rare "meant to be" instances. In an interview with The Sun, Parton explained, "Judy and I have been best friends for 64 years, since we were little kids. Our parents knew each other, we grew up together, we were like sisters, became best friends. She was very quiet, I was very outgoing. So we made perfect friends. We went all through school together."
This early pic of them, though blurry, shows their incredible bond. Their unmistakable smiles showed how comfortable they were around each other.
Dolly Parton shot down all romance rumors
Even beloved music icons aren't immune to idle gossip, and Dolly Parton had to defend herself from rumors that she was carrying on a secret love affair with her best friend Judy Ogle. In an interview with "Nightline," the "Jolene" hitmaker noted that Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King dealt with similar unfounded allegations. "We still just have a great friendship and relationship, and I love her as much as I love anybody in the whole world, but we're not romantically involved," she affirmed.
This throwback photo of the besties was posted by The Dolly Archive on IG in honor of Ogle's birthday in 2025. In it, the two looked like they could be sisters as they posed for the camera.
Judy Ogle helped preserve Dolly Parton's legacy
As Dolly Parton's personal assistant as well as her BFF, Judy Ogle realized that her signature outfits were too spectacular to let fade in a closet. Along with Parton's sisters Rachel and Cassie, Ogle created the Dolly Parton Archive in the 1970s, dedicated to preserving the artist's wardrobe, photos, writings, and other memorabilia.
This photo was posted by the archive as part of a social media trend about pivotal moments and commemorated the creation of the archive. It shows the two friends in black and white, showing just how far back their friendship goes.
Judy Ogle has kept her friend's history alive
Like Dolly, Judy Ogle is a timeless beauty, and the two looked glamorous together. The Dolly Parton Archive shared this photo of the two on the set of "Straight Talk" in 1992. It was accompanied by a quote from Parton's book "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones." The singer recalled, "Early on, [Judy Ogle] wanted me to have a museum. [...] That was her mission — and that was her calling. I was out doing the stuff, and she was the keeper of the keys."
In the fall of 2026, the archive will open Dolly's Life of Many Colors, a museum including many pieces from their collection, along with immersive experiences and other Dolly-themed features.
Judy Ogle gave a special gift to Dolly Parton
What do you give a country music superstar who can afford the best of everything? If you're Judy Ogle, you give Dolly Parton something money can't buy: great memories. For an unnamed occasion, Ogle presented her bestie with the locket seen below. One side features a photo of them in the gym at school, and the other is a more recent photo of them sharing a smile. (The pic is also seen in color, above.)
The two were close to the very end
On June 8, 2026, just two months before her death, Dolly Parton honored National Best Friends Day on Instagram with a throwback photo of herself with Judy Ogle. The two sported wide grins and sunglasses in the photo.
"We had so many adventures and so many laughs — and I can't imagine my years on the road (or my life) — without her!" the superstar cheered. Now, in a heartbreaking twist of irony, it's Ogle who must forge ahead without her big-haired, big-hearted friend.