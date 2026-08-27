Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Marriage Wasn't Swayed By Affair Rumors: 'False Reports Were Silly'

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Dolly Parton was an entertainer in every way, and she knew that part of being a star was having a public persona and a look that was instantly recognizable. Parton's personality was like her outfits, loud and brash, and never hiding who she was or what she believed. As open as Parton was, that didn't stop rumors from spreading, including ones about her stepping out on her husband, Carl Dean. But, according to a source that spoke to the Daily Mail, "Dolly always seemed happy and laughed at any rumors; she thought the false reports were silly."

Long before the internet made it easy to happen, stories about Parton having affairs were plentiful. The chemistry she shared with Reynolds in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" led people to believe the two must have had a tryst while making the movie. Parton put an end to the whispers in her autobiography, "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business." In the book, Parton recalls being asked about the leading man and responding, "Shoot, no! Burt and I are too much alike to be involved. We both wear wigs and high heels, and we both have a roll around the middle."

There was even talk that Parton and Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, were doing more than just touring together in the 1990s. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer recalled her reaction on Instagram, writing, "In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, 'Honey, this trash sells records!'"