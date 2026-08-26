Miley Cyrus Honors 'Aunt' Dolly Parton In Heartbreaking Statement: 'An Angel By My Side'

The death of Dolly Parton has been hard for her many fans and loved ones, including her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. Parton agreed to take on the special role in Cyrus' life in 1992 when the "Wrecking Ball" singer's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was the opening act for the legendary songsmith. Parton and Billy Ray became close during the tour and, as Parton explained to Howard Stern, "He said, 'We're having a girl, and you got to be her godmother,' and I said 'Well, I'd be honored. Miley and I took over from there. We've just stayed very close through the years."

Cyrus took to Instagram to express her sorrow, writing "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share," while making it clear she would keep the most important moments to herself. She went on to write, "What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have."

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton shared a close bond, and Parton was there to advise the young star along the way. Though, as she told Stern, Cyrus didn't need much help: "Miley's very smart. She's very intuitive about he business." But there was one thing Parton told Cyrus that meant a lot to her, and helped convince her to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Hanna Montana." Cyrus revealed to GMA, "One of my favorite pieces of advice she ever gave me was, 'Start promoting something before it's real, because then as people get excited, it'll be easier to make it happen."