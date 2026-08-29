125 '90s Trivia Questions For The Ultimate Nostalgia Trip

Q1. Which was famously the first video game to be played in space?

A1. Tetris

Q2. What did Johnny Depp's tattoo for '90s flame Winona Ryder famously say?

A2. Winona Forever

Q3. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch was a '90s hip-hop group featuring which future Hollywood star?

A3. Mark Wahlberg

Q4. What moniker was given to the U.S. women's gymnastics team that won gold at the 1996 Olympics?

A4. The Magnificent Seven

Q5. In which year was the Hubble Space Telescope launched from Earth?

A5. 1990

Q6. Which U.S. President found himself in the middle of a scandal involving a White House intern during his tenure?

A6. Bill Clinton

Q7. What youth-led, free-spirited phenomenon dominated the cultural scene in '90s Britain?

A7. Cool Britannia

Q8. Name the sheep at the center of pioneering research on cloning in the '90s.

A8. Dolly

Q9. Name the two Olympic figure skaters at the center of a massive sports scandal in the '90s that inspired the Margot Robbie film "I, Tonya."

A9. Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan

Q10. Which '90s soft drink was a sensation in Norway, leading Coca-Cola to launch it in America as Surge? (Hint: A single letter separates the question and answer.)

A10. Urge

Q11. What defining symbol of AIDS awareness was conceptualized in the early '90s?

A11. Red ribbon

Q12. Name the surreal but popular '90s decor item that featured a singing, plaque-mounted rubber fish.

A12. Big Mouth Billy Bass

Q13. What major basketball milestone thrust Michael Jordan into the global spotlight in 1991?

A13. He won his first NBA title.

Q14. Which boxing champ endorsed a namesake double-sided grill machine that took over American markets in the '90s?

A14. George Foreman

Q15. Where did J.K. Rowling famously conceptualize the idea for her "Harry Potter" series?

A15. On a train from Manchester to London

Q16. In which state did Mall of America, the largest shopping mall in the United States, open in 1992?

A16. Minnesota

Q17. Which toy was banned by the National Security Agency on grounds of being a possible spy device?

A17. Furby