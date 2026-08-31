Quote Of The Day By René Descartes: 'So Blind Is The Curiosity By Which Mortals Are...'

Philosophy wouldn't be what it is today without the work of René Descartes. The famed French philosopher, mathematician, and scientist was born in 1596 in La Haye, Touraine, France. In 1616, he got a degree in law before going to the Netherlands to study military architecture and mathematics. He continued his studies in geometry and algebra while spending nearly a decade traveling in Europe. All of this background of knowledge led Descartes to pen "Rules for the Direction of the Mind" and "Discourse on Method," two texts which outline his math-based method of deductive reasoning.

Descartes' method can be boiled down to four basic rules: doubt everything that doesn't speak for itself, all problems should be divided and conquered, answer the simplest questions before the most complex, and always double-check your findings. One of Descartes' most famous statements is "Cogito, ergo sum," which many of us know better as, "I think, therefore I am." His groundbreaking philosophy gave us many more memorable quotes from Descartes than just that, and one of those important quotes is today's quote of the day.