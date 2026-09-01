'I Didn't Know What It Was About': Marlon Brando Was Totally Confused By One Of His '70s Movies

This article includes discussion of sexual assault.

Marlon Brando was already one of the most recognizable faces in the world by the 1970s, but in 1972, the Oscar winner cemented his unrivaled acting status by starring in not one but two of the most talked-about films in history. In March, "The Godfather" was released, and before the year ended, Bernardo Bertolucci's "Last Tango in Paris" had critics doubting whether Vito Corleone truly was Brando's best work. The iconic star is Paul, an emotionally unravelling widower who gets into an anonymous affair in an empty Paris apartment. The film was raw and strange, in a way that unmistakably read Bertolucci, one of the industry's noted provocateurs.

It's not clear if it was meant to be a psychological study or simply a deeply uncomfortable, explicit story, but the film kept people talking for decades afterward regardless. As it turns out, the man at the center of the story, Brando, couldn't quite wrap his head around its meaning either. In a Rolling Stone profile published on May 20, 1976, the Hollywood legend confessed that he'd finished the entire movie without really understanding any of it. "I don't think Bertolucci knew what the film was about," he argued. "And I didn't know what it was about."

In fact, Brando recalled that the director spent his time announcing to anyone within earshot that it was really a tribute to a certain part of his own anatomy. "I have no idea what that picture was about. I mean, most pictures are the extensions of people's fantasies," the actor added. Some classic films have that one messed up thing that you can't unsee once you know it. In "Last Tango in Paris," it came at a real cost to the teenager sharing the screen with Brando.